New Warzone map Urzikstan finally revealed: All POIs, dynamic Gulag, and more 

The new Warzone map has been revealed and is taking players back to Urzikstan, a fictional location within Call of Duty's rebooted Modern Warfare universe. In contrast to Al Mazrah, this upcoming battle royale map features more closed-off spaces than open areas. Simply going by its layout, it is clear that this is a dense concrete jungle where weapons such as Submachine Guns and Assault Rifles will reign supreme.

Call of Duty: NEXT kicked off with Modern Warfare 3 gameplay, followed by that of Zombies. Subsequently, the new Warzone map of Urzikstan was disclosed, and fresh gameplay was featured on it. Many popular streamers joined in on the action. Fans watching from home also got a sneak peek into all the points of interest on the Verdansk-like map, the new dynamic Gulag, and more.

All POIs on the new Warzone map Urzikstan

The new Warzone map will feature varied points of interest, ranging from tall skyscrapers in cities to open farmlands on this location's outskirts. Here are all the POIs on Urzikstan:

Levin Resort

Popov Power

Orlov Military Base

Seaport District

Urzikstan Cargo

Old Town

Low Town

Hadiqa Farms

Zaravan City

Zaravan Suburbs

Shahin Manor

All these areas are unique, allowing different gameplay types to shine. As for the game modes, Urzikstan will feature both Battle Royale and Plunder. Moreover, players can use zip lines to quickly relocate on the map, ride trains, and more.

New Warzone map Urzikstan will feature a dynamic Gulag

As revealed during the Call of Duty: NEXT 2023 event, Urzikstan will feature a dynamic Gulag, and its ever-changing aspect will ensure the gameplay stays interesting.

For instance, occasionally, this area will have its lights shut down, leaving the players with Night Vision Goggles to fight it out in the dark. This will add to the intensity of the 1v1 combat. Moreover, one can just win such a fight without engaging their foe by taking a zipline to escape the place.

As for its visuals, this Gulag appears to be the base of an abandoned missile silo and is more compact than what's been seen in Call of Duty before. Moreover, it has ample space that allows players to exercise all of MW3's new combat mechanics comfortably.

That covers everything that there is to know about the upcoming battle royale map. As for its release date, this inclusion is expected to go live with the Season 1 update of Modern Warfare 3 on December 5, 2023.