How to watch Call of Duty Next event 2023? MW3, Warzone, Zombies, and more

The Call of Duty Next 2023 event is just a few hours away. The upcoming event has been defined as the "premier showcase" event for Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer. But that's not all. It will also showcase gameplay from Zombies, the new Warzone map, Warzone Mobile, and a whole lot more. Overall, the event will encompass everything new that's coming to the series this November.

That said, in this article, we take a closer look at the event's kick-off time, where you can watch it live, and the rewards you can earn.

Where to watch the Call of Duty Next 2023 event?

You can catch the Call of Duty Next 2023 event live on the official CoD YouTube and Twitch channels. The event will kick off on October 5, 2023, at 9 am PT and will go live simultaneously around the world. However, depending on the region you currently reside in, the time may differ slightly.

Here's when the event will go live in different regions:

Mountain Time (MT): October 5, 2023, at 10 am.

October 5, 2023, at 10 am. Central Time (CT): October 5, 2023, at 11 am.

October 5, 2023, at 11 am. Eastern Time (ET): October 5, 2023, at 12 pm (noon).

October 5, 2023, at 12 pm (noon). Brasília Time (BRT): October 5, 2023, at 1 pm.

October 5, 2023, at 1 pm. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 5, 2023, at 4 pm.

October 5, 2023, at 4 pm. Central European Time (CET): October 5, 2023, at 5 pm.

October 5, 2023, at 5 pm. Eastern European Time (EET): October 5, 2023, at 6 pm.

October 5, 2023, at 6 pm. Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 5, 2023, at 7 pm.

October 5, 2023, at 7 pm. Middle East Time (GMT+3): October 5, 2023, at 7 pm.

October 5, 2023, at 7 pm. Indian Standard Time (IST): October 5, 2023, at 9:30 pm.

October 5, 2023, at 9:30 pm. China Standard Time (CST): October 6, 2023, at 12 AM (midnight).

October 6, 2023, at 12 AM (midnight). Japan Standard Time (JST): October 6, 2023, at 1 am.

October 6, 2023, at 1 am. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 6, 2023, at 2 am.

October 6, 2023, at 2 am. New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 6, 2023, at 4 am.

Based on the aforementioned times and regions, the official Call of Duty YouTube and Twitch channels will start the live stream, where you can catch up with everything new coming to Call of Duty in 2023 and beyond. The duration of the Next event remains unknown.

However, last year's event streamed for around five hours. Thus, fans can expect a similar session length this time around as well.

What are all the viewership rewards for the Call of Duty Next 2023 event?

The Call of Duty Next 2023 event will reward players for simply tuning into the stream on YouTube or Twitch. Here are all the rewards you can earn during the event:

"Death Upload" Weapon Blueprint

Weapon Blueprint "Robotic Gamer" Emblem

Emblem "Bot Ops" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Curve Monitor" Calling Card

To earn them, ensure that your YouTube/Twitch account is linked to your primary Activision account and has drops enabled.

That covers everything there is to know about the Call of Duty Next event. Right after the event, the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer beta will kick off, giving fans and players a taste of the shooter title ahead of its launch.

