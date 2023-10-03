Everything you need to know about Call of Duty Next event: Warzone reveal, MW3 multiplayer, and more

The Call of Duty Next Event is right around the corner, and fans are hyped about what is coming their way. Warzone, Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty Mobile, Modern Warfare Zombies—the list goes on, and there is a palpable sense of excitement in the community. This event will unite content creators and fans from across the world as it showcases a glimpse of what's to come in the upcoming months.

Warzone is set to see a new Season coupled with Modern Warfare 3, and there is a flurry of questions players have that might be possibly answered during this event.

Call of Duty Next 2023: Date, time, where to watch, and more

Date and time

The Call of Duty Next Event will go live on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 9 am PT. Players across different regions can refer to the timezones below for an accurate event time:

October 5, 11 am CT (Illinois)

October 5, 12 pm ET (US East Coast)

October 5, 5 pm GMT (UK)

October 5, 6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

October 5, 7 pm MSK (Moscow)

October 5, 9:30 pm IST (India)

October 6, 12 am CST (China)

October 6, 1 am JST (Japan)

October 6, 2 am AEDT (Australia)

October 6, 4 am NZDT (New Zealand)

Where to watch

You can simply tune in to CoD's official Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the upcoming event. You can also stay connected to their socials, which include X, Instagram, and TikTok, to receive live updates associated with the event.

What can we expect from Warzone in the Call of Duty Next event?

New Map

As teased before, Warzone is set to receive a brand-new map. This map has been in the works for the past few months and has been speculated to be similar to Verdansk in some manner. However, Activision has remained tight-lipped regarding the map's design. The official reveal of Warzone's latest map can be expected during the event.

Updated gameplay features

There will be a live gameplay reveal during the event. Pro-players and streamers will compete neck-to-neck and showcase all the new features that are being added to the game.

Furthermore, there have been speculations that hint that previous Call of Duty elements are reportedly making their way into Warzone. Be it maps or a general feature updates, the popular battle royale is set to be revolutionized.

What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 in the Call of Duty Next event?

As the biggest stars of the scene get together on one platform, Call of Duty Next will showcase Modern Warfare 3 and its multiplayer experience live during the course of this event.

The multiplayer trailer for the game, which is going live on October 3, 2023, will be on full display as fans get a first-hand look at all combat mechanics, features, and any other gimmicks that are unique to Modern Warfare 3.

As far as we know, plenty of classic maps have been revealed as part of the game, and through the course of the event, fans will hopefully see a live display of the remastered community-favorite maps during the game showcase.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies reveal during Call of Duty Next event

As previously confirmed, Modern Warfare 3 will see its very own Zombies mode in the game. This fan-favorite aspect of Call of Duty hasn't been seen in a while, and MW3 will be the first in the Modern Warfare series to feature this mode.

During the event, the developers have promised to showcase a glimpse of what Zombies will potentially be like in MW3. Alongside the multiplayer showcase, we believe a live gameplay teaser will be shown.

Warzone Mobile reveal in Call of Duty Next event

Last but not least, a popular rendition of Warzone is making its way to mobile, targeting the huge mobile gamer community. With a host of Call of Duty streamers and content creators part of this event, there will be a live showcase of Warzone Mobile during the CoD Next event.

As the expected release date edges near, the event will display numerous features that are unique to Warzone Mobile and set to engage the audience with an immersive live gameplay experience.

