What to expect from new Warzone in Call of Duty: Next event: Map, live gameplay, features and more

The Call of Duty: Next event will officially reveal the upcoming Warzone map and a brand new integration with Modern Warfare 3. The battle royale of the FPS behemoth is getting a massive revamp, and there are a plethora of things to disclose. Although the official integration will take place at a later date, you don't have to wait any longer to know what the title has in store for fans.

This article will focus on everything that you can expect from the new Warzone in the upcoming Call of Duty: Next event.

What's coming in Warzone after Modern Warfare 3 integration?

From the premiere of the forthcoming map to live gameplay giving fans a playthrough of said map, the upcoming event will focus on several key aspects of the battle royale.

New map premiere

Call of Duty has already announced that a brand new map is coming with the Modern Warfare 3 integration in Warzone. However, all details regarding the map have been shrouded in secrecy. According to the new official promo from CoD, fans will be able to see this map for the first time in the Call of Duty: Next event on October 5.

Expand Tweet

Except for an image in the latest promo, nothing regarding the map has been revealed so far. But based on what can be gathered from the photo, the upcoming map will have a lot more Verdansk-like features than other maps released in past years.

Furthermore, some fans have spotted the classic 'Overwatch' map signs in the image. Hence, the new map will likely feature plenty of remnants from old Call of Duty games.

Live Gameplay

Just like the previous Call of Duty: Next event, pro players from all over the world will likely join the event and premiere the gameplay in front of the whole world. The promo image on Facebook has already revealed that live gameplay of Warzone is scheduled to be part of the unveiling.

The game features a deep dive with Raven

Raven Software will officially develop the upcoming iteration of the game. With almost two and a half years of WZ experience in hand, it can be expected that the developers will produce features that fans would love to see.

With Slide Canceling and Reload Canceling already returning to Modern Warfare 3, it is a given that Warzone will feature the same. However, additional changes we might see are yet to be revealed.

For that, fans need to stay tuned to the Call of Duty: Next event this week.