All upcoming Call of Duty events in order: CoD Next, MW3 release, new Warzone, and more

MW3 is the next edition in the CoD series and continues the storyline of its predecessor. Among notable features, it brings a vast open-world zombie mode and open combat scenarios, which will allow players to be more tactical in completing narrative tasks. The series has officially released extensive information, with this article presenting a comprehensive list of everything known about Modern Warfare 3. Players also received details regarding the next Call of Duty events' release dates.

When does CoD Next go live?

CoD Next returns is scheduled to take place on October 5, 2023. It can be enjoyed live on the Official YouTube and Twitch channels of Call of Duty. Developers have showcased the Modern Warfare 3 campaign and confirmed the inclusion of the Open Combat mission. In that regard, this event promises intriguing new unveilings, which will pique the interest of fans.

This showcase event provides an informed look at the series' future developments. Notably, it will involve hands-on streaming demonstrations of Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and the impending Warzone Mobile.

When does CoD MW3 and the MW3 Open beta go live

Modern Warfare 3 will be launched on November 10, 2023. Activision formally announced this news on August 7 with a short 42-second clip, which also unveiled the official Modern Warfare 3 logo. The release of MW3 marks a significant milestone in the Call of Duty series.

Since Modern Warfare 3 is based on the same engine as MW2, it will be playable on both current-gen and last-gen systems: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (through Battle.net and Steam). It's unclear whether the title will be included in Xbox Game Pass anytime soon.

On October 6, 2023, the Modern Warfare 3 Open beta will begin and be carried out in two stages. The first part (Weekend 1) will be available only to PlayStation users. However, the second phase (Weekend 1) will hit all players, regardless of platform. Although the beta begins on October 6, the date may differ by a day, depending on where you live.

When does CoD MW3 Campaign early access go live

Activision has revealed that Call of Duty MW3 early access will commence on November 3, 2023, a full week before the game's official release date. You can also acquire early multiplayer access by participating in the two MW3 test weekends taking place in October.

With the main release date of November 10 and Activision promising up to a week of early access, you can play the MW3 campaign on November 3.

New Warzone for CoD MW3

The date for the integration of Warzone with Modern Warfare 3 has been set for December 5. As is normal with a new CoD release, every new weapon, Blueprint, and Operator from Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer lineup should be available in Warzone upon integration.

This integration is not expected until Season 1. As a result, for the first few days to a month of the Modern Warfare 3 cycle, only MW2 weapons and Operators will be present in Warzone.