Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II be coming to last-gen consoles?

Set to launch on October 28, 2022, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II promises to be an all-encompassing Call of Duty experience as a sequel to the hit 2019 title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. However, the title will prove to be much more than a simple remake of 2009's Modern Warfare 2.

The development team at Infinity Ward returns to the fore, promising a fresh era of Call of Duty mayhem and a new Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale as well. However, some players may be wondering what platforms this title will be releasing on. Will it be released on previous-gen consoles alongside the current generation?

Modern Warfare II: What consoles will the title release on?

Modern Warfare II promises an entirely new COD experience top to bottom (Image via Activision Blizzard)

The great news for Call of Duty and FPS fans is that Modern Warfare II will be released on current and previous console platforms, as well as PC. Overall, the title is being developed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, and will be available on PC via Steam and Battle.net. Not to forget, Warzone 2.0 will also be released for the very same platforms later in 2022.

However, there are certain differences in each platform. Current-gen consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to run the game with improved performance. Visuals are expected to be considerably better, and framerates are expected to remain steady.

Meanwhile, the PC port will rely heavily on an individual player's hardware, regardless of whether players download and play the game through Steam or Activision Blizzard's Battle.net launcher. The PC version will possess additional graphics and performance options that are not inherently available on the console ports.

For Call of Duty players who want to get a jump start on Modern Warfare II, Infinity Ward and Acitivision Blizzard are offering the Vault Edition of the game. This edition comes complete with many bonuses, including:

The Cross-Gen Bundle, allowing players to enjoy the game both on previous and next-gen consoles if they choose to upgrade.

The Red Team 141 Operator Pack.

The FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, a first in the franchise to this point.

Access to multiplayer's Season One Battle Pass, complete with 50 tier skips.

Pre-orderers of the Vault Edition will gain access to the Ghost Legacy Pack immediately in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2019. This pack features 10 weapon blueprints and 12 operator skins.

Access to Modern Warfare II's open beta earlier than the public.

This edition of the upcoming title is certainly worth mulling over, as it has plenty to offer in addition to providing the earliest possible access to the game's beta. It will come down to each player to make the final decision, but Infinity Ward promises fans worldwide that the time and money invested will be worth it.

