COD Mobile is giving away three epic operators for free

COD Mobile players have a chance to acquire an epic operator skin for free in the game. In a new event that was launched today, players have the opportunity to earn multiple cosmetics for free. Furthermore, they also get to choose which cosmetics they want, making the event even more desirable.

Free-to-play players often miss out on cool skins that others often show off in lobbies. This new Armory Raid event gives players a good chance to stack up some skins for free. However, these skins can only be acquired if players complete a few missions and earn enough tokens.

Hiveolicious Guardian @parsa_koolaji People that missed to play the Cold War Beta to get the adler With jacket skin, now you can pick him as a reward to get him or Nikolai for free in the new Armory Raid event in CoD Mobile. People that missed to play the Cold War Beta to get the adler With jacket skin, now you can pick him as a reward to get him or Nikolai for free in the new Armory Raid event in CoD Mobile. https://t.co/FYXd8cHpu7

Furthermore, this is a daily event, and players will not be able to grind out every reward in a single day. Most free rewards in COD Mobile take patience, and players will have to wait for daily logins to refresh the missions to earn more tokens.

New Armory Raid event, all missions, and rewards in COD Mobile Season 4

The new Armory Raid event in COD Mobile is located inside the Featured events tab. Players can find the event by scrolling through all the featured events listed in the game.

Players will first have to choose from three different epic operator skins in this event: Nikolai Belinski, Adler, and Syd-Basilisk.

These three skins are the event's main attraction, and players can only choose from them. Most players should already have the Nikolai Belinski skin if they have played Undead Siege in previous seasons.

After choosing the skins, players need to choose from five different weapon skins from the rare category. DR-H, Echo, Artic 50, ICR-1, and AK117 are the choices. The camo is called Kite Tail, and players can only choose three out of the five skins.

Next, they can choose three more cosmetics, including backpacks, Calling Cards, charms, and more. After completing their choice, all the items will be turned into a lucky draw with the epic operator skin as the highest reward.

Players will need to acquire tokens to open each draw. The higher the pull, the more tokens will be required.

Below are all the missions players will need to complete every day to earn the skins:

Enter top 10 in Battle Royale once

Play 1 match in any mode

Use Operator skills 3 times in multiplayer matches

Kill 15 enemies in any mode

Kill 30 enemies in any mode

Complete all the above missions every day to acquire tokens and stack them to open up the rewards chosen previously. This event is exclusive to Season 4 and will be rotated after the Season 5 update goes live in a couple of weeks.

