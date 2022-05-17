COD Mobile launches a legendary Koshka in Element 115 lucky draw

COD Mobile has launched a new legendary weapon and it is a brand new one for the latest sniper rifle, Koshka. Since Season 4: Wild Dogs release, players have been using Koshka to the fullest.

Koshka from Black Ops 3 is a fun weapon to yield in the mobile title and it is best for quickscoping enemies. With the right build, players can achieve good movement and all upper body shots count as a direct kill with this weapon.

AminGhx @AminGhx "Element 115 Draw" featuring Legendary Koshka "Wundergewehr" and Maxis Operator Skin "Dark Aether" from May 17th to May 30th in #CoDMobile "Element 115 Draw" featuring Legendary Koshka "Wundergewehr" and Maxis Operator Skin "Dark Aether" from May 17th to May 30th in #CoDMobile https://t.co/f09CNLh0j4

A new lucky draw was added to the game and has brought forth multiple new cosmetics, including the Koshka-Wundergewehr legendary blueprint. Players can purchase this blueprint from the Store and nine other exclusive items, including an epic operator skin.

Players should note that lucky draws require real money to spin and players might have to spend a considerable amount to get the legendary blueprint depending on the odds.

All items in the Element 115 draw in COD Mobile Season 5: Wild Dogs

Players can explore the new draw, Element 115, which has a ton of cosmetics on offer. To purchase the lucky draw, players will have to buy COD Points and use them to get each pull. The odds of landing the legendary Koshka or the operator skin in the first few pulls are quite low. The odds increase with each pull.

The legendary Koshka features a kill combo, which means the weapon will change after a certain number of kills. Koshka has an obstructive scope that many players dislike. However, the legendary Koshka seems to have a better scope, allowing for more FOV than the base sniper. Many might term this a pay-to-win feature, but it only negligibly affects the gameplay.

Below are all the items that players can purchase from the Element 115 draw in COD Mobile Season 4:

Trap Master- Survivalist's Special

Emote- Steep Learning Curve

Crossbow- Survivalist's Special

DR-H- Survivalist's Special

Helicopter- Survivalist's Special

Parachute- Survivalist's Special

Calling Card- Burning Sacrifice

Charm- Time's Up

Operator skin- Maxis- Dark Aether

Koshka- Wundergewehr

Players can expect this lucky draw to be live until the end of the season. More lucky draws are expected to be launched before the final update for Season 5 drops in the game.

The Koshka (Кошка, Russian for "Kitty") is a bullpup, straight-pull bolt-action sniper rifle featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and COD Mobile.

