COD Mobile might soon launch a legendary BY15 in the upcoming seasons

COD Mobile leaks for the upcoming season are out, and players have many reasons to be hyped about.

There are new maps, new weapons, brand-new legendary blueprints, major UI changes, and more. In one of the leaks, a legendary shotgun was revealed that was never released in the game's global version.

Multiple shotgun lovers in the community feel left out as very few shotguns have been assigned legendary skins. The Echo received a legendary skin when it was first released, and it was the same for R9-0.

However, OG shotguns in the game like BY15, HS0405, and KRM-262 have never been assigned any legendary blueprints.

However, based on the latest leaks, global players might get a legendary BY15 which will also be a collaboration with a motorcycle giant. The release date of this lucky draw is still unknown, but it has been found in the game files.

Legendary BY15 might be a part of the Harley-Davidson lucky draw in COD Mobile

Almost a year ago, the Chinese version of COD Mobile collaborated with Harley Davidson, and in the lucky draw, a legendary BY15 was added along with other skins.

The draw was exclusive to the Chinese version, and while other communities also wanted it, devs did not reply in the positive.

CODM Memes! @MaaNCODM Legendary BY15 - Halei in-game look , currently available in China version and will be available soon in Global and Garena version.!!

However, with the recent Redmi draw being transferred over to global from the Chinese version of COD Mobile, hopes are high about other collaborations to make it to the global version of the game.

Popular YouTuber CapoYT recently made a video about leaks of the upcoming content. The YouTuber has guessed that the legendary BY15 might be launched in the global and Garena versions in Season 5.

This lucky draw also includes a Harley Davidson motorcycle for Battle Royale players to flaunt the skin on huge BR maps like Isolated and Blackout.

A Seraph character skin and other weapon camos will also make their way into the global version if this lucky draw makes it to the upcoming Season 5.

Players should note that these are all leaks, and there are chances of the skins not being released. Confirmed intel can only be expected after the massive Season 5 update drops in the game.

With over a couple of weeks left in Season 4: Wild Dogs, players will have to wait for all the leaks to confirm.

