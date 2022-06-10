Warzone skins and content won't transfer to Warzone 2

Warzone 2 is set to take the reins from the beloved battle royale first-person shooter. Fans of the original are thrilled to experience a new version of the extremely popular multiplayer experience, but questions remain.

Very little of the upcoming sequel has been revealed, and almost all that fans know is that it's coming out. Many fans have spent tons of time and money on the game, leaving their digital property in limbo.

Some players might not want to move on if they can't take all of their beloved cosmetics with them.

Will Warzone players keep their items in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 is tied to the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, much like the first one connected to Vanguard. The new game represents a fresh start for users, but that comes with some drawbacks.

Whether purchased or earned, cosmetics will not transfer over to the new title. The sequel will come with its own ever-expanding set of gear and occasional brand tie-ins, but it won't keep the old ones.

Warzone gamers may have grown used to wandering Caldera as Snoop Dogg or in a Godzilla suit. Unfortunately, those great skins won't make it to the sequel, and fans will be starting from scratch.

This might be a sticking point for longtime players who have a good collection of items. They could've spent hundreds of dollars over the past two years, but making that invaluable could be a problem.

Both games are set to run concurrently, so previously purchased items will continue to exist. Activision has clarified that the original Warzone will be available as the sequel releases. They haven't mentioned whether new stuff will continue to drop for the original.

These titles could be very similar in gameplay but different in setting and presentation. It's possible that new events could keep users invested in both for a while.

The fact that the original game will stay active means that the cash isn't wasted, but gamers will start anew in the new game.

Warzone 2 won't replace Warzone

By letting both run simultaneously, Call of Duty will be competing with itself. Warzone 2's place in relation to its predecessor is for the fans to determine when it comes out.

The new game could outclass the original and drive a mass exodus. It could also fall short of expectations and leave the original on top. There's no way of knowing how the fanbase will move.

It is, however, worth pointing out that staying invested in both titles might be difficult. Although free, hard drive space is limited, and keeping both games around will way heavily. In addition, it could be hard to divide time between both to play regularly.

No one knows how the two games will interact. Warzone 2 could be the next big thing, or it could be forgotten by fans who never leave the original. Either way, fans can't bring their beloved skins and gear to the new battleground.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far