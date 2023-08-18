Modern Warfare 3 all movement changes: Tac Stance, slide and reload cancel, and more

The Call of Duty franchise has completely taken over the FPS genre, and it appears that dominance will continue with Modern Warfare 3. The latest Call of Duty installment is set to release in November this year and will be a direct sequel to 2022's Modern Warfare 2. This will continue the story of Captain Price and Task Force 141 whilst also giving players a brand new competitive multiplayer FPS experience.

Aside from a new story, we can expect fresh mechanics to be implemented. Among the latest inclusions, the developers have made some changes to player movement.

Modern Warfare 3 will include a new stance called Tac-Stance

Modern Warfare 3's developers are adding a feature called Tactical Stance or Tac-Stance. This stance is described as somewhat of a middle ground between aiming down your sights and hip firing. Utilizing this in narrow corridors or small rooms is advised as it appears to be the perfect way of handling your weapon in a close-quarters combat situation.

Here's everything we can expect from the brand-new Tac-Stance:

The operator unshoulders the weapon and holds it in a canted firing position.

You can toggle in and out of Tac-Stance dynamically while aiming down sights.

Tac-Stance trades precise accuracy for improved mobility and handling.

Some spread to your firing will occur, best described as a middle ground between full ADS and hipfire.

It is designed to be used in aggressive, close-quarter combat situations.

By default, you fire in Tac-Stance while Sliding.

On paper, it sounds more suitable for a slower-paced tactical first-person shooter like Ready or Not or Rainbow Six.

Reload cancel is going to be part of gameplay

Call of Duty gave birth to one of gaming's most famous quotes in the original Modern Warfare:

"Switching to your pistol is always faster than reloading."

But there is something faster than both reloading and switching to a sidearm, and that is canceling your reload animation, which will be possible in Modern Warfare 3.

Being able to cancel your reload is a part of previous Call of Duty titles, but it was always done by switching to a secondary weapon mid-reload or starting a sprint. In Modern Warfare 3, you should be able to cancel a reload to return fire if an enemy appears all of a sudden, provided you still have ammo left in your mag.

This is perfect for those who have a habit of compulsively reloading even after only firing two or three shots.

Sliding has been revamped

Sliding and slide canceling is a popular move in Call of Duty as it allows a player to get to cover quickly, or throw off an enemy's aim, so it will definitely be present in Modern Warfare 3.

Aside from being able to slide, players are interested in whether they can slide cancel, and indeed, that feature will be incorporated into the upcoming installment.

Furthermore, they will be able to shoot while sliding, and it appears to go hand in hand with the new Tac-Stance mechanic. The last detail to note regarding slide canceling is that it does not reset Tactical Sprint.

Sprinting has also been changed to become more responsive

Plenty of changes will be brought to Modern Warfare 3 with the aim of making movement feel more responsive (Image via Activision)

There are some changes to the sprinting mechanic in the upcoming Modern Warfare installment that players should note:

Mantling is faster, and you can Mantle while Sprinting.

Tactical Sprint durations are increased (the exact duration depends on the weapon being used).

Tactical Sprint recharges while Sprinting.

Using the sprint mechanic is something of a personal preference, but most players utilize it to escape pursuers and go from point A to B on a map.

So far, these are the expected changes to the movement mechanics in Modern Warfare 3. Further information will arrive as the release date draws closer, so stay tuned.