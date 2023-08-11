Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is slated to release on November 10, 2023, with a fresh list of missions and reportedly steeper minimum system requirements. The game should run on most modern systems as the developers are expected to optimize it for all supported platforms. However, it will be a new-generation title which hints at it being quite demanding while rendering high-fidelity graphical assets.

Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly be released on the same platform as the 2022 title and accompany the multiplayer and the battle royale games. But the game will be available only to players who purchase it and will be following the common trend of all Call of Duty campaign-multiplayer titles.

This article will highlight Modern Warfare 3’s system requirements for the PC platform.

Minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 can be expected to have higher minimum system requirements than its prequels. This is primarily due to the usage of better technology and elements to make the overall game look as stunning as possible for the shooter genre. However, increasing visual quality would require a more robust system to run and provide a smooth gaming experience.

Here are the expected minimum requirements for your PC to run Modern Warfare 3.

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i3-7100 / Core i5-2600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i3-7100 / Core i5-2600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570 Video Memory: 4 GB

The minimum system requirement is crucial for the community to understand the load that would befall their systems. It is also a great way to establish a baseline of the resources that the game would consume while running at the lowest possible settings. It is important to note that the lowest settings may not reflect the resolution output for the minimum system requirements.

Modern Warfare 3 will have its own set of missions in the campaign mode where the graphical assets would have the highest quality. As developers did a spectacular job with the 2022 Modern Warfare title, the player base can expect similar, if not better, visuals in the upcoming shooter.

While the graphics generally look best in the story mode, the multiplayer modes push a system to its limits. The large number of players in an online lobby creates a high demand to generate frames as fast as possible to accurately display them on the user’s screen.

Additional killstreaks, gunfire, grenades, and other gameplay elements make it more challenging for outdated PCs with less powerful hardware. Fortunately, players can lower their resolutions below 1080p to experience smoother gameplay. However, this is not recommended as it can reduce clarity and remove many essential details from the visuals.

