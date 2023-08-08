Modern Warfare 2: M4 weapon guide

The M4 is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The iconic weapon has been part of the franchise ever since the advent of Call of Duty 4 and is a staple for the Modern Warfare series. Since its first appearance, the weapon has been included in Black Ops 2, Ghosts, Modern Warfare (2019), Modern Warfare 2 (2009 and 2022), and countless other installments, albeit with different names.
It has always been the jack of all trades, although master of none. The rifle doesn't excel in any one area but performs exceptionally well overall.
In this article, we look at the rifle from MW2 (2022) along with all the attachments one can unlock in the game using the weapon, blueprints, and best loadout.
How to unlock the M4 in Modern Warfare 2
There is no secret to unlocking the M4 in Modern Warfare 2. Keeping up with the trends, it is one of the first weapons you will unlock in the game. It does not require any extra effort to be put in. All you have to do to unlock the weapon is to reach a Military Rank of Level 4.
This will unlock the Custom Loadouts for you, allowing you to easily access the weapon and modify it to your heart's content. If you have played the game for a while, the rifle should be unlocked. However, if you are new to MW2, it is advised that you play a few Multiplayer matches, and you will reach Level 4 within no time.
All M4 attachments in Modern Warfare 2
Using the M4 in Modern Warfare 2, you can unlock 16 unique attachments. All of them can be equipped with the weapon and countless other firearms in the game's arsenal.
Here are all the attachments, along with the Weapon Level you must reach to unlock them:
Best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2
When building the best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you must carefully pick attachments for it. These attachments should help bring the best out of the weapon and simultaneously mitigate its weaknesses. Moreover, you will need to equip the correct secondary set of Perks and Equipment to get the most out of this iconic rifle.
Keeping in mind the pros and cons of Assault Rifles, the following items are recommended:
Attachments
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
The FSS OLE-V Laser will give you a slight handling boost, allowing you to aim down sight quicker and improving the sprint-to-fire speed. The Hightower 20" Barrel increases the damage range and helps with recoil control.
The FTAC Ripper 56 helps a lot with the recoil and aids in improving accuracy. Meanwhile, 45 Round Mag gives you 15 extra bullets over the base magazine, allowing you to kill more and reload less.
And finally, the Cronen Mini Pro is a clean optical sight that will provide you with a clean and precise vision of the targets.
Now that your weapon is ready for gunfights, we suggest equipping the following:
Perk Package
- Base Perk 1: Double Time
- Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad
- Bonus Perk: Fast Hands/Cold Blooded
- Ultimate Perk: Ghost/Quick Fix
Equipment
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Stim/Stun Grenade
Field Upgrade
- Dead Silence
- Trophy System
You can go with either the X13 Auto pistol or the FTAC Siege for the secondary weapon. Both are exceptionally strong sidearms in the game and can be wielded as an SMG.
All M4 Blueprints in Modern Warfare 2
Being a popular weapon in Modern Warfare 2, the M4 has tons of Blueprints that change the look and feel of the firearm. Some even come with added kill effects, sounds, unique bullet tracers, animated camos, and several other modifications.
However, most are included in the paid bundles; only a few can be unlocked for free.
That said, the following are all available Blueprints for the Assault Rifle in MW2 at the moment, along with the Season in which they arrived in the game:
All M4 buffs and nerfs in Modern Warfare 2
Although the M4 in Modern Warfare 2 is an exceptional weapon, it isn't uncommon to receive changes with new seasonal updates. The following is a table of all changes the Assault Rifle has received since the release of MW2:
As the above table shows, the rifle has so far escaped significant nerfs or buffs. The balanced nature of the weapon makes it one of the most consistent Assault Rifles in the game. Although firearms come in and fall out of the meta, this rifle has maintained its spot among the best guns in the game.
Current M4 weapon stats in Modern Warfare 2
Before you start using the M4 in Modern Warfare 2, it is essential to know the exact statistics of the weapon. This will help you devise the best loadout for it and facilitate comparison with other guns in the game to get a deeper insight into its place in the meta. Getting accurate statistics for any weapon in the game will help you pick the correct firearm that suits your playstyle.
Based on the abovementioned buffs and nerfs, here's how the Assault Rifle stands as of today without any attachments:
You can improve these statistics by using the attachments mentioned in the 'Loadout' section, making the rifle a force to be reckoned with in-game.
That covers everything that there is to know about the iconic Assault Rifle. We will update this guide with the latest loadouts, patches, blueprints, and more as soon as they arrive in the game.
