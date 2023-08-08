Modern Warfare 2: M4 weapon guide

The M4 is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The iconic weapon has been part of the franchise ever since the advent of Call of Duty 4 and is a staple for the Modern Warfare series. Since its first appearance, the weapon has been included in Black Ops 2, Ghosts, Modern Warfare (2019), Modern Warfare 2 (2009 and 2022), and countless other installments, albeit with different names.

It has always been the jack of all trades, although master of none. The rifle doesn't excel in any one area but performs exceptionally well overall.

In this article, we look at the rifle from MW2 (2022) along with all the attachments one can unlock in the game using the weapon, blueprints, and best loadout.

How to unlock the M4 in Modern Warfare 2

Guide to unlocking the M4 Assault Rifle in MW2 (Image via Activision)

There is no secret to unlocking the M4 in Modern Warfare 2. Keeping up with the trends, it is one of the first weapons you will unlock in the game. It does not require any extra effort to be put in. All you have to do to unlock the weapon is to reach a Military Rank of Level 4.

This will unlock the Custom Loadouts for you, allowing you to easily access the weapon and modify it to your heart's content. If you have played the game for a while, the rifle should be unlocked. However, if you are new to MW2, it is advised that you play a few Multiplayer matches, and you will reach Level 4 within no time.

All M4 attachments in Modern Warfare 2

All unlockable attachments in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Using the M4 in Modern Warfare 2, you can unlock 16 unique attachments. All of them can be equipped with the weapon and countless other firearms in the game's arsenal.

Here are all the attachments, along with the Weapon Level you must reach to unlock them:

Attachment Weapon Level SZ Lonewolf Optic 2 Echoline GS-X 3 11.5" T-H4 Barrel 4 45 Round Mag 5 FSS Sharkfin 90 6 Corio Precio Factory 7 Sakin ZX Grip 8 5.56 Armor Piercing 9 Tempus Trench Pro 10 Tempus P80 Strike 11 1MW Laser Box 12 Demo D50 Buffer Tube 14 Hightower 20" Barrel 15 XTEN Grip 16 60 Round Mag 17 Demo Fade Pro Stock 19

Best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Best loadout for the M4 Assault Rifle in MW2 (Image via Activision)

When building the best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you must carefully pick attachments for it. These attachments should help bring the best out of the weapon and simultaneously mitigate its weaknesses. Moreover, you will need to equip the correct secondary set of Perks and Equipment to get the most out of this iconic rifle.

Keeping in mind the pros and cons of Assault Rifles, the following items are recommended:

Attachments

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

The FSS OLE-V Laser will give you a slight handling boost, allowing you to aim down sight quicker and improving the sprint-to-fire speed. The Hightower 20" Barrel increases the damage range and helps with recoil control.

The FTAC Ripper 56 helps a lot with the recoil and aids in improving accuracy. Meanwhile, 45 Round Mag gives you 15 extra bullets over the base magazine, allowing you to kill more and reload less.

And finally, the Cronen Mini Pro is a clean optical sight that will provide you with a clean and precise vision of the targets.

Now that your weapon is ready for gunfights, we suggest equipping the following:

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Fast Hands/Cold Blooded

Fast Hands/Cold Blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost/Quick Fix

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim/Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade

Dead Silence

Trophy System

You can go with either the X13 Auto pistol or the FTAC Siege for the secondary weapon. Both are exceptionally strong sidearms in the game and can be wielded as an SMG.

All M4 Blueprints in Modern Warfare 2

Bravado Blueprint available in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Being a popular weapon in Modern Warfare 2, the M4 has tons of Blueprints that change the look and feel of the firearm. Some even come with added kill effects, sounds, unique bullet tracers, animated camos, and several other modifications.

However, most are included in the paid bundles; only a few can be unlocked for free.

That said, the following are all available Blueprints for the Assault Rifle in MW2 at the moment, along with the Season in which they arrived in the game:

Blueprint Season King Hunter Season 5 Dog Days Season 5 No Truce Season 4 Dawn's Light Season 4 Bravado Season 4 Winged Warrior Season 3 Threat Neutralized Season 3 The Gatman Season 3 Singularity Season 3 Diamonds Season 3 Watchful Season 2 Skull Breaker Season 2 Oni Slasher Season 2 Heliotrope Season 2 Carmine Carbine Season 2 Black Bear Season 2 Short Fuse Season 1 Secret Weapon Season 1 Pulling G'S Season 1 Mortal's Bane Season 1 Flatline Season 1 Union Guard At launch Dragonfly At launch

All M4 buffs and nerfs in Modern Warfare 2

All buffs and nerfs of the M4 Assault Rifle in MW2 discussed (Image via Activision)

Although the M4 in Modern Warfare 2 is an exceptional weapon, it isn't uncommon to receive changes with new seasonal updates. The following is a table of all changes the Assault Rifle has received since the release of MW2:

Season Changes Season 5 N/A Season 4 Reloaded - Upper Torso Multiplier decreased- Lower Torso Multiplier decreased Season 4 N/A Season 3 Reloaded - Semi-auto minimum Armor Damage added (Warzone 2.0 Only)- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time Season 3 N/A Season 2 Reloaded N/A Season 2 Increased semi-auto rate of fire Season 1 Reloaded N/A Season 1 Hip spread reduction

As the above table shows, the rifle has so far escaped significant nerfs or buffs. The balanced nature of the weapon makes it one of the most consistent Assault Rifles in the game. Although firearms come in and fall out of the meta, this rifle has maintained its spot among the best guns in the game.

Current M4 weapon stats in Modern Warfare 2

Latest stats for the M4 Assault Rifle in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Before you start using the M4 in Modern Warfare 2, it is essential to know the exact statistics of the weapon. This will help you devise the best loadout for it and facilitate comparison with other guns in the game to get a deeper insight into its place in the meta. Getting accurate statistics for any weapon in the game will help you pick the correct firearm that suits your playstyle.

Based on the abovementioned buffs and nerfs, here's how the Assault Rifle stands as of today without any attachments:

Stat Value Fire Rate 811 rpm Muzzle Velocity 590 m/s Ammo Count 30 Tactical Sprint Speed 7.53 m/s Sprint Speed 5.9 m/s Base Movement Speed 4.73 m/s Aim Walking Movement Speed 2.62 m/s Sprint to Fire Time 210 ms Tactical Sprint to Fire Time 310 ms Tactical Reload Time 1.87 s Empty Reload Time 1.33 s ADS Time 240 ms Time to Kill 222 ms Damage Profile 28-22-18 Headshot Multiplier 1.57x

You can improve these statistics by using the attachments mentioned in the 'Loadout' section, making the rifle a force to be reckoned with in-game.

That covers everything that there is to know about the iconic Assault Rifle. We will update this guide with the latest loadouts, patches, blueprints, and more as soon as they arrive in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, MW2, and Warzone 2 news.