Best X13 Auto loadout after Warzone 2 July 24 meta update

The July 24 meta update finally nerfed the X13 Auto in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Recently, the full-auto pistol had become a nuisance in the community. An update buffed the weapon silently. As a result, it became extremely powerful, capable of taking down enemies faster than Assault Rifles and SMGs. Moreover, being a pistol, players could use it underwater as well, giving them firepower like never before.

Fortunately, the latest update nerfed the gun. The pistol's damage profile was tuned. The maximum potential damage was decreased, bringing it in line with other firearms in its category. However, despite these nerfs, the weapon can still perform brilliantly and be extremely lethal if a proper loadout is curated around its current strengths and flaws.

That said, for players looking to continue using the gun after the July 24 patch, this guide will take a closer look at the best loadout for the X13 Auto, the most effective Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best X13 Auto class setup in Warzone 2 after the July 24 meta update

Best X13 Class Setup in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

As previously mentioned, the X13 Auto remains a solid pick in Warzone 2 despite the July 24 meta update. Its high mobility stats and decent damage profile will allow you to wield the weapon as an SMG.

Hence, if you are looking to use the gun in your matches, couple it with an Assault Rifle or a Battle Rifle. They will bring in the required balance and allow you to engage in combat at different ranges.

If you are going to pick an Assault Rifle, it is recommended to go with the Tempus Razorback. It is exceptionally strong at mid-range encounters and is quite easy to use. On the other hand, if you are going to pick a Battle Rifle, you cannot go wrong with the Lachmann 762 or the Cronen Squall.

For Perks, it is advised to go with Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and High Alert or Quick Fix. When it comes to Equipment, you should go with Smoke Grenade and a Throwing Knife.

The Smoke Grenade will allow you to escape an unfavorable situation easily. The Throwing Knife is great for quickly eliminating a downed enemy.

Best attachments for the X13 in Warzone 2 Auto after the July 24 meta update

Best X13 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

After the July 24 meta update, the X13 Auto in Warzone 2 isn't as devastating as it used to be. Hence, instead of using it as an SMG substitute, your goal should be to wield it as a proper pistol that will help you take fights when your primary gun is out of bullets.

That said, here are the best attachments that you should use on the X13 Auto based on the current meta:

Barrel: Impact Point

Impact Point Laser: FJX Diod-70

FJX Diod-70 Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

9mm Hollow Point Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: FTAC OL-Z Grip

Impact Point helps with recoil control and improves hip fire accuracy. It also expands your options to modify your weapon, which isn't available by default.

FJX Diod-70 increases the aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and stabilizes the aim. This makes the gun suitable for aggression and also makes it accurate.

9mm Hollow Point has a crippling effect, meaning it will slow down players and cancel tactical sprints when hit. This is great for preventing enemies from escaping your sight.

50 Round Drum ensures that you have sufficient ammo. Since it has a fast fire rate, you'll run out of bullets fairly quickly. This attachment ensures you don't have to reload your pistol frequently.

FTAC OL-Z Grip helps with recoil control as well, helping you be more accurate, especially as the distance between you and the target increases.

How to unlock the X13 Auto in Warzone 2?

Unlocking the X13 Auto in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Unlocking the X13 Auto in Warzone 2 can be complicated if you are new to the game. Since Gunsmith 2.0 can be a little overwhelming for newcomers, here's how you can unlock the gun:

Reach a Military Rank of Level 31. This will unlock the X12 pistol.

Progress the X12 to Level 10. Doing so will unlock the X13 Auto.

Once you obtain the gun, it is advised to play a few matches with it and level up the weapon. This will unlock the various attachments and the slots for them, as suggested in this guide.

If you reach Level 22 with the pistol, you will unlock the Tuning feature. This will allow you to customize various stats of the individual attachments as well.

This covers the best X13 Auto loadout in Warzone 2 after the July 24 meta-changing update.