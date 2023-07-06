How to level up weapons quickly in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Leveling up weapons is crucial to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 experience. It not only allows players to unlock the various attachments and the slots for them but also unlocks other guns in their respective families. Leveling up weapons will unlock numerous intriguing camos, enabling players to customize their weapons' appearance.

However, leveling them up can be a time-consuming process. Players must use the weapon they want to level up in matches to earn XP. This takes away from the limited time one has in a day to actually enjoy their games. Instead, they are stuck grinding their firearms to level them up.

That said, if players want to level them quickly, this guide will take a closer look at a few ways one can do so in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

What are the fastest ways to level up weapons quickly in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

As mentioned earlier, leveling up one's weapons is crucial as it enables players to customize their firearms and unlock new ones.

Moreover, the new tuning feature only becomes available when one has maxed out their weapon's progression, which allows for even more customizability. Hence, the importance of leveling up weapons cannot be denied.

The following are some of the ways by which you can easily level up your firearms quickly and easily:

1) Completing contracts

This method is exclusive to Warzone 2. There are a lot of contracts lying around the map in-game that provide extra cash upon completion. However, these contracts aren't just limited to cash.

They also give out a generous amount of XP, which can help level up your Military Rank and your weapons without deviating from the match's objective. So it doesn't feel like a chore at the end of the day.

Some contracts, such as safe cracking, don't even require using a firearm to earn XP and are highly recommended.

2) Playing Grind

Unlike the previous method, this method is exclusive to Modern Warfare 2. The game features a host of unique modes, with one being Grind.

The mode can provide you with a ton of XP, such as for killing an enemy, for collecting their tags, and for banking them. You can quickly earn a lot of XP easily this way while actually playing the game itself.

It is frequently available in the 24x7 Shipment playlist and is recommended for all.

3) Decoy Grenades

Probably one of the easiest ways to earn weapon XP is by using Decoy Grenades. This will work in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 but is more effective in the prior title.

Simply throw a Decoy Grenade where enemies are huddled together. This will grant you XP anytime an enemy is near the grenade and is engaging in a gunfight.

These are some of the quickest methods one can use to earn weapon XP easily. If you have extra Double Weapon XP tokens lying around, you can combine them with any of the methods above to get a ton of extra experience points by doing the same amount of work.

However, it is worth noting that you must equip the weapon you want to level up in your Primary Weapon slot while taking up any of the above methods.

