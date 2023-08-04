How to use FR Avancer Blackcell Tracer on all 5.56 Assault Rifles in Warzone 2

The FR Avancer has a special Blackcell variant in the Season 5 Battle Pass of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This weapon blueprint is called the 'Checkmate Blackcell' and is available in Sector E19. Although the normal variant of the blueprint is quite simple and doesn't come with extra effects, the Blackcell variant boasts additional Tracer effects along with a dynamic skin, that keeps switching colors between gold and blue.

The standout feature among them is the Tracers. These Tracers are gold and blue, creating a blue circular effect upon hitting a target. Fortunately, they are not just limited to the FR Avancer and players can equip these on all weapons that rely on 5.56 ammunition.

That said, this guide will take a look at how you can use the FR Avancer Blackcell Tracers on other weapons.

How to equip FR Avancer Blackcell ammo Tracers on other weapons in Warzone 2?

To equip the FR Avancer's Blackcell ammo Tracers on other weapons in Warzone 2, there are a few conditions you should know about. First of all, these Tracers can only be equipped with other weapons that support 5.56 ammo (check the section below). Secondly, you must own the Season 5 Blackcell Battle Pass and have the Sector E19 cleared with the Checkmate Blackcell unlocked.

Once the above conditions are fulfilled, follow the steps below to use these unique blue-gold Chromatic Tracers on other weapons:

First, head over to the Weapons Tab and select the Loadouts card.

Now, select a loadout and equip the weapon you want the Tracers to be on.

Access the Gunsmith menu for the weapon.

In the Ammunition attachment slot, find the 5.56 ammo type you want.

Select skins for the ammo type and select Chromatic Tracers.

That is all there is to it. Now, if you shoot the weapon, it will display the effects of the Blackcell Tracers.

All weapons in Warzone 2 that support 5.56 ammunition

Different 5.56 Ammunition types in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, these Blackcell Tracers will only work on weapons that support 5.56 ammunition. In Warzone 2, there are a total of 11 firearms that shoot 5.56 ammo. These weapons are:

Assault Rifles

M4

TAQ-56

STB 556

Lachmann 556

M16

M13B

ISO Hemlock

Tempus Razorback

FR Avancer

LMG

HCR 56

556 Icarus

You'll be able to use the Chromatic Tracers on any of the above Assault Rifles and LMGs. It is worth mentioning here that this feature will work for other guns as well. For instance, if you have 7.62 Tracers from other blueprints, you'll be able to equip them on all weapons that support 7.62 ammunition.

That covers everything that there is to know about using the FR Avancer's Blackcell Tracers on other weapons in the game.