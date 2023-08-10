Modern Warfare 3 Makarov Operator skin revealed ahead of launch

Makarov Operator skin for Modern Warfare 3 was accidentally revealed online. In the Xbox Store, the store icon for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 was switched to showcase Captain Price, Ghost, Makarov, and a mysterious Operator, for a brief period of time. Soon after, the store icon was changed and currently displays the image of Captain Price in MW3.

Makarov is among the most anticipated characters to join the rebooted MW series. He was the primary antagonist of the original MW3. In fact, the villain is so popular that he received his own reveal trailer for the upcoming launch.

That said, the live-action trailer didn't discuss his appearance in-game or how his view model would look like. Fortunately, the most recent mishap gave players a glimpse into the Operator and what his character would like in the Modern Warfare 3 reboot.

Everything that fans need to know about the Makarov Operator skin in Modern Warfare 3

TSoniKO @TSoniKO1

This is showing in the Xbox store rn @TheGamingRevo3This is showing in the Xbox store rn pic.twitter.com/iWgRzOUSDQ

The Makarov Operator skin for Modern Warfare 3 was recently unintentionally revealed via the Xbox Store. As mentioned earlier, the game icon for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 was accidentally switched, which gave players a brief time window to catch a glimpse of four different Operators coming to MW3.

The display image for the games was supposed to advertise the upcoming event - Operation Shadow Siege, which is the MW3 reveal event. But due to the mishap, fans saw how their favorite characters would look in the upcoming launch.

The Operator skin for the murderous villain covers him in the attire he wore in the 'No Russian' mission of the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009). A black formal suit and a bulletproof vest reminiscent of the mass murdering lunatic responsible for the airport massacre.

That covers everything that there is to know about the upcoming Makarov Operator skin in Modern Warfare 3 at the moment. It is worth mentioning here that this isn't a leak, and the skin was merely revealed ahead of launch due to errors.

Fans anticipating the upcoming launch must tune into the Shadow Siege event, scheduled for August 17, 2023, at 10 am PT. Apart from the reveal, the event has a lot in store for fans, including in-game cosmetics, new gun unlocks, and more.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.