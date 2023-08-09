Best graphics settings for Warzone 2 Season 5: FPS boost, upscaling, and more

Smooth FPS and seamless visual fidelity are critical for a satisfying Warzone 2 experience. The Season 5 update includes a slew of fresh content, including new weapons and modes. Optimizing graphics settings is essential for completely immersing oneself in these additions. Since the large maps in the game feature dynamic components, maintaining visibility and high FPS is paramount.
Incorrect settings might cause annoying FPS drops, negatively impacting gameplay.
This article provides an in-depth guide to suggested graphics settings, which gamers can fine-tune based on their GPU specs for a better gaming experience.
Best Warzone 2 Season 5 graphics settings
A high FPS threshold is required to maximize the Warzone 2 experience, allowing players to smoothly engage in intense gunfights and establish dominance on the battlefield. Given the prominence of long-range encounters in Warzone 2, optimal visibility is a vital aspect of victory.
Listed below are the settings for the best performance:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive (If you regularly switch between windows, go for Fullscreen Borderless.)
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: Select your GPU
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select the monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select the monitor's maximum resolution
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: Fidelity CAS (AMD Fidelity CAS Strength: 75)
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: low
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Normal
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: Low
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts: On
- Persistent Damage Layers: Off
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tessellation: Off
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Water Quality: Default
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Weather Grid Volumes: Off
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
Field of View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended 110)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- 3rd Person Field of View: 90
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
Camera
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference
- Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference
After implementing these changes, initiate the Shader Optimization process and restart the game. These settings should ensure exceptional visuals with the best framerates.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.