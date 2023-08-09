Best graphics settings for Warzone 2 Season 5: FPS boost, upscaling, and more

Smooth FPS and seamless visual fidelity are critical for a satisfying Warzone 2 experience. The Season 5 update includes a slew of fresh content, including new weapons and modes. Optimizing graphics settings is essential for completely immersing oneself in these additions. Since the large maps in the game feature dynamic components, maintaining visibility and high FPS is paramount.

Incorrect settings might cause annoying FPS drops, negatively impacting gameplay.

This article provides an in-depth guide to suggested graphics settings, which gamers can fine-tune based on their GPU specs for a better gaming experience.

Best Warzone 2 Season 5 graphics settings

A high FPS threshold is required to maximize the Warzone 2 experience, allowing players to smoothly engage in intense gunfights and establish dominance on the battlefield. Given the prominence of long-range encounters in Warzone 2, optimal visibility is a vital aspect of victory.

Listed below are the settings for the best performance:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive (If you regularly switch between windows, go for Fullscreen Borderless.)

Fullscreen Exclusive (If you regularly switch between windows, go for Fullscreen Borderless.) Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: Select your GPU

Select your GPU Screen Refresh Rate: Select the monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select the monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select the monitor's maximum resolution

Select the monitor's maximum resolution Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: Fidelity CAS ( AMD Fidelity CAS Strength: 75)

Fidelity CAS ( 75) Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: low

low Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Normal

Normal Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Low Distant Level of Detail: Low

Low Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts: On

On Persistent Damage Layers: Off

Off Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Tessellation: Off

Off On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Off Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Water Quality: Default

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Spot Cache: High

High Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: Low

Low Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended 110)

90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended 110) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Camera

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference

Personal preference Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference

After implementing these changes, initiate the Shader Optimization process and restart the game. These settings should ensure exceptional visuals with the best framerates.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.