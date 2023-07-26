Best visibility and FPS settings to use in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

Target visibility and a fluid FPS value are crucial to the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 experience. The maps in-game are huge and consist of various dynamic components. These have a significant impact on visibility and make it difficult to spot targets at a distance. Moreover, due to the open nature of the maps, the FPS can take a hit in some instances.
Since it is a first-person shooter title, both FPS and visibility are quite important. Having high and smoother framerates allow players to track their targets better and also, in some cases, gives them an advantage.
Similarly, enemies can be anywhere on the map, and if players aren't able to spot them on time, their chances of survival go down significantly.
That said, this guide will cover the best settings to use in Warzone 2 for high and stable FPS and clear visibility.
How to improve visibility and FPS in Warzone 2
Getting high FPS and better visibility is a high priority for Warzone 2 players. After the Season 4 Reloaded update, players faced numerous FPS issues.
However, the recent patches have addressed these problems to an extent, with many players reporting improved framerates. Despite this, the problems remain, and the framerate issues aren't completely resolved yet.
Although these issues cannot be eliminated from your end, using the settings suggested in this guide will give you a balanced experience that should help improve your FPS and visibility.
Here are the best graphics settings to use in Warzone 2 at the moment for the best visibility and FPS:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive (Select Fullscreen Borderless if you tend to frequently change windows)
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: Select your GPU
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: DLSS (Use FSR 2.1 if you have an AMD GPU)
- DLSS Preset: Quality
- DLSS Sharpness: 75
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Normal
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: Low
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts: On
- Persistent Damage Layers: Off
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tessellation: Off
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Water Quality: Default
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Weather Grid Volumes: Off
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
Field of View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
Camera
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference
- Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference
Once you have applied the changes, restart Shader's Optimization process and relaunch Warzone 2. These settings will provide you with a balanced profile that brings the best of both visuals and framerates to the table.
It is worth mentioning here that if you have a high-end PC, it is advised to generally use the FidelityFX CAS sharpening technique for the best visibility experience in Warzone 2.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 4 Reloaded is live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.