Best visibility and FPS settings to use in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

Target visibility and a fluid FPS value are crucial to the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 experience. The maps in-game are huge and consist of various dynamic components. These have a significant impact on visibility and make it difficult to spot targets at a distance. Moreover, due to the open nature of the maps, the FPS can take a hit in some instances.

Since it is a first-person shooter title, both FPS and visibility are quite important. Having high and smoother framerates allow players to track their targets better and also, in some cases, gives them an advantage.

Similarly, enemies can be anywhere on the map, and if players aren't able to spot them on time, their chances of survival go down significantly.

That said, this guide will cover the best settings to use in Warzone 2 for high and stable FPS and clear visibility.

How to improve visibility and FPS in Warzone 2

Best graphics settings to use in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Getting high FPS and better visibility is a high priority for Warzone 2 players. After the Season 4 Reloaded update, players faced numerous FPS issues.

However, the recent patches have addressed these problems to an extent, with many players reporting improved framerates. Despite this, the problems remain, and the framerate issues aren't completely resolved yet.

Although these issues cannot be eliminated from your end, using the settings suggested in this guide will give you a balanced experience that should help improve your FPS and visibility.

Here are the best graphics settings to use in Warzone 2 at the moment for the best visibility and FPS:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive (Select Fullscreen Borderless if you tend to frequently change windows)

Fullscreen Exclusive (Select Fullscreen Borderless if you tend to frequently change windows) Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: Select your GPU

Select your GPU Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution

Select your monitor's maximum resolution Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: DLSS (Use FSR 2.1 if you have an AMD GPU)

DLSS (Use FSR 2.1 if you have an AMD GPU) DLSS Preset: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 75

75 Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Normal

Normal Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Low Distant Level of Detail: Low

Low Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts: On

On Persistent Damage Layers: Off

Off Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Tessellation: Off

Off On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Off Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Water Quality: Default

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Spot Cache: High

High Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: Low

Low Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Camera

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference

Personal preference Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference

Once you have applied the changes, restart Shader's Optimization process and relaunch Warzone 2. These settings will provide you with a balanced profile that brings the best of both visuals and framerates to the table.

It is worth mentioning here that if you have a high-end PC, it is advised to generally use the FidelityFX CAS sharpening technique for the best visibility experience in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 4 Reloaded is live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.