In Season 5, Call of Duty adds an intriguing new feature that allows players to create their Combat Record for MW2 and Warzone 2. This one-of-a-kind feature allows them to proudly promote their achievements by displaying them on a well-designed poster. Although these personalized reports are not available in-game, the community can view them as public posts in the Twitter comment section.

Players can acquire their personalized combat report by simply submitting relevant details in the designated COD tweet's comment section. This article will provide extensive instructions on how to obtain this report for MW2 and Warzone 2.

Procedure to receive your personalized Combat Record in MW2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty has recently added a tweet on August 3, 2023, stating:

"It's time to flex your Combat Record for Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Multiplayer."

A personalized Combat Record for MW2 and Warzone 2 can now be obtained through the above COD tweet. Mention your Activision ID in the comment section of the designated tweet to receive this customized report. After a short period, a well-organized Combat Report will show up in the comment box.

Remember to mention "Activision ID #CODCombatRecord @CallofDuty" in your comment for it to be valid. This streamlined approach allows gamers to proudly display their achievements and interact with the Call of Duty community. The report will offer every detail of both MW2 and Warzone 2 that includes K/D ratio, Highest Kill/Game, Score/Min, Wins, and Kills.

Embrace this opportunity to proudly display your Combat Record. Until today, the community had no way of publicly sharing such critical information. While there was in-game access to the Combat Report, the satisfaction of flexing achievements within the community was missing.

Season 05 is packed with new MP maps, the Faction Showdown event, a celebration of 50 years of hip hop, and the Call of Duty 2023 in-game reveal event later in season pic.twitter.com/DknbkooxFd It's time to drop everything and drop in 🪂Season 05 is packed with new MP maps, the Faction Showdown event, a celebration of 50 years of hip hop, and the Call of Duty 2023 in-game reveal event later in season

Fortunately, the developers have included an intriguing opportunity that allows you to openly acquire and flaunt your personalized Combat Report. This exciting innovation promotes community spirit by allowing users to share their achievements and engage in friendly competition within the community.

Although the opportunity to acquire your personalized Combat Record is now available, it is unclear whether it will be a permanent offering or will expire after a limited time. The tweet gained over 500,000 likes and 143 retweets till now, and fans are constantly requesting their own personalized Combat Report.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.