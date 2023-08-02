How to check Combat Record in Modern Warfare 2?

Checking your Combat Record in Modern Warfare 2 is easy, but sometimes it can be forgotten. This is mostly due to players being more focused on the gameplay or other aspects of the game. Studying these statistics is necessary for a player to improve their gameplay. Combat Record is required in Modern Warfare 2 for players to track their performance. It provides a comprehensive overview of a player's gaming history.

It also presents more specific details, such as the number of matches played, win-loss ratio, and kill streaks achieved. The KD is mentioned in the Combat Records and is a key indicator of a player's effectiveness and skill level in combat.

Combat Record has been an essential part of the Call of Duty franchise for years. In this article, we'll show you how to access the Combat Record and explore its various menus in MW2.

How to See Your Combat Record in Modern Warfare 2

Combat Records was initially missing from Modern Warfare 2 at launch, but players can track their performance from the ‘Stats’ tab of the menus. Here is how to:

Enter the Modern Warfare 2 main menu. Bring up the start menu (located on the right side of the screen). Scroll down and pick the 'Stats' option. Select 'Multiplayer' to view your overall record in the game.

In Modern Warfare 2, the Combat Record provides players with a complete performance evaluation. This includes vital statistics such as the KD and win-loss ratios from each match played.

This useful tool also displays the player's most lethal weapons - displaying the guns with which they have the most kills. Furthermore, it emphasizes the game modes in which the player has been most effective. It also highlights their talents and preferences.

Players may make informed judgments, track their progress, and modify their plans with this information at their fingertips. This helps them improve their gameplay and become more successful in heated multiplayer battles.

How to See Your KD in Modern Warfare 2

In MW2, you may check your KD by checking out the scoreboard during a match or by going to the Stats page in the main menu. Here's how to do it:

Navigate to The Multiplayer Menu Screen. Choose Options on the PlayStation, Menu on the Xbox, or the appropriate key for PC and other platforms. Choose the 'Stats' option. When you enter the stats page, it will display the player's KD ratio over the course of MW2.

It's important to remember that only specific game modes (such as TDM) allow you to see your KD ratio during a match, and it'll only show your KD ratio for that match.

To receive an in-depth analysis of your KD ratio in Modern Warfare 2, go to the Stats screen in the MW2 lobby. To ensure a high KD ratio, you'll want to level up your guns quickly in MW2 to acquire every attachment and craft the perfect gun for your needs.

Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 will go live on August 2, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.