Modern Warfare 3 Zombies gameplay officially revealed

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies gameplay has been officially revealed. A clip detailing Call of Duty's collaboration with OffLimits cereal was recently shared online via the official CoD handles on YouTube and TikTok. To everyone's surprise, the short clip offered a first look at the upcoming Zombies mode, with a few seconds of in-game footage showcasing the new map and arsenal.

MW3 Zombies is a first for the Modern Warfare series (original and reboot). The upcoming title is set to revolutionize the horde survival mode by providing players with a complete PvE open-world experience with a compelling narrative that ties into that of the Black Ops Cold War.

With the cinematic trailer out recently, the playerbase was elated and eagerly awaited further intel on the mode. While there haven't been many details since then, the recent clip did provide some insights and unexpectedly revealed Zombies' gameplay to the world for the first time.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies gameplay revealed ahead of Call of Duty Next

Expand Tweet

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies gameplay was officially revealed, but not in the way one would expect. Unlike previous reveals, this time, players caught a glimpse of the upcoming mode via an advertisement. The OffLimits cereal brand collaborated with Call of Duty to launch a new SKU called "Zombie." The video shows short in-gameplay footage.

In the first part of the gameplay clip, zombies can be seen rushing towards the player. The second instance provides a first look at the iconic Monkey Bomb in MW3 as it is tossed on a horde of zombies.

The map appears to be Urzikstan, a fictional region in the Call of Duty universe. Since MW3 Zombies has strong ties with the Victor Zakhaev storyline, this development is not surprising.

That covers everything there is to know about the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies gameplay reveal. Players looking forward to more gameplay clips and further details can tune into the Call of Duty Next event, which is set to go live on October 5, 2023, at 9 am PT.

Expand Tweet

Until then, gamers can join in on the action in Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The update is currently available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.