New Warzone map first look revealed in CoD: Next promo

The enthusiasm among Call of Duty fans reached new heights when Activision offered a sneak peek of a new Warzone map in a promotional clip for the upcoming CoD: Next event. While only one video was dedicated to the map, others provided details regarding Warzone Mobile, Zombies, and MW3's Multiplayer. The tantalizing preview of the new area teased interesting features, leaving players eagerly awaiting further information.

This article will delve deeper into the promo clip that revealed a glimpse of the Warzone's upcoming map, which is expected to ensure a fresh and exciting experience. An overview of what CoD: Next will offer is also provided below.

Call of Duty: Next event promo reveales first look at new Warzone map

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty has made a huge announcement via its official Facebook page, offering details about what the CoD: Next event will entail. Among the highlights was a promo clip offering revealing Warzone's new map.

The image in this video looks to portray a Point of Interest inside a lively port, with the presence of tall buildings in the background as well as active construction sites. These features hint at a dynamic urban, city-like setting where combat will necessitate adapting to different strategies and playstyles.

As gamers wait for additional information, this sneak peek provides a tantalizing hint regarding what's to come, adding to WZ fans' excitement. The Call of Duty: Next event promises a live gameplay presentation of this new Warzone map as well as an in-depth discussion of its features with Raven Software.

Exclusive reveals happening at the upcoming Call of Duty: Next event

Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer

Live gameplay

Map showcase

Game features deep dive with Sledgehammer Games

Warzone Mobile

New features

Game details

Live gameplay

Zombies

Gameplay trailer premier

Game features deep dive with Treyarch

Expand Tweet

The above covers everything that players need to know regarding the new Warzone map.