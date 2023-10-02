New Call of Duty teaser hints at the return of original Modern Warfare 3 map in Warzone

The Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer map Overwatch will be part of the Warzone map. In the recent teaser for the Call of Duty Next event, developers gave a sneak peek into the upcoming battle royale map. While fans were elated at the sight of the new landscape, some quickly pointed out that the original Modern Warfare 3 map could also be in the image.

MW3 (2023) is the direct sequel to 2022's Modern Warfare 2. Breaking away from the traditions followed since 2007, Call of Duty released a sequel in the immediate year of its prequel's launch. The upcoming shooter, developed by Sledgehammer Games, will also be the first Modern Warfare series (original and reboot) to feature a Zombies mode.

Moreover, all the original Modern Warfare 2 maps have been built from the ground up and will be available to play at the launch of MW3. Needless to say, the hype is surreal. However, the developers mentioned little about the upcoming Warzone map, and hardly anything was known until recently. Thanks to the official Call of Duty Next promotional materials, fans could unravel something fascinating about the upcoming battle royale map.

Overwatch from Modern Warfare 3 will be featured in the upcoming Warzone map

The previous leaks appear to be true, and it seems the upcoming Warzone map will feature the Modern Warfare 3 map Overwatch as a playable location. As discussed earlier, the Call of Duty Next promos shared a part of the map as an image.

However, if users look closely at the image's background, they will notice a building with tower cranes along with an under-construction lobby protruding from the rest of the building. For fans who aren't familiar, this is an exact replica of the original MW3 map Overwatch.

Overwatch from Modern Warfare 3 as seen in the upcoming Warzone map (Images via Activision)

Previously, popular content creator Metaphor shared via their official X handle (formerly Twitter) that the upcoming Warzone map was very much like Verdansk and features areas like Downtown, where the tallest building is none other than MW3's Overwatch.

However, they also mentioned that the upcoming map will feature Call of Duty 4's Countdown map as a playable area. Although the recent images don't really give away the location of Countdown, fans can be certain about Overwatch's return to the game.

So far, this is all there is to know about the popular Modern Warfare 3 map returning to Warzone 2. Fans anticipating further insights into the upcoming updates of the battle royale title must tune into Call of Duty Next event, which goes live on October 5, 2023.

