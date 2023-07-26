Modern Warfare 3 Warzone map leaked: Slide cancelling, "Verdansk like" layout, and more

A lot of details regarding the next Warzone map coming with Modern Warfare 3 have been leaked, and it seems a lot of things are returning from the first iteration, including Slide Cancelling and Verdansk-like map layout. Just like the last time, popular content creator Metaphor tested the upcoming Warzone and has revealed some major details regarding what fans can expect from this new version of Call of Duty's ultimate battle royale experience.

Modern Warfare 3's Warzone map is reportedly bringing Slide Cancelling back

According to metaphor, the upcoming WZ map that comes with Modern Warfare 3 looks amazing. Furthermore, fans of the advanced movement mechanism would be happier with Slide Cancelling possibly returning.

"New Warzone map coming in MW3 looks amazing, slide cancelling is in the current build (it was also in mw2 but removed) No giant hill middle of the map, tons of buildings and pois unlike caldera, lots of areas that look memorable. I think it will be a lot of peoples fav map"

After developers removed the much controversial feature from the current version, a major section of the community showed massive disappointment. With that in mind, it can be expected that the primary developers Sledgehammer Games are all set to raise the skill gap and re-introduce the fan-favorite feature.

Modern Warfare 3's Warzone map reportedly has more Verdansk-like features than Caldera or Al Mazrah

Fans of the first WZ would also be happy to know that some of the map layout features that made Verdansk so great could also return. Here is what Metaphor said regarding the map seemingly taking inspiration from Verdansk:

"Less open fields and more building based battles, looks like tons of opportunity for regaining and honestly wouldnt be surprised if they tried pushing player limit past 150 again. This map has a ton of Verdansk inspiration and little to no inspiration from mazrah / caldera"

"downtown is VERY Verdansk like, with the biggest building being "Overwatch" from MW3 dlc at the top, very reminiscent of blackouts construction site. Countdown from cod4 is also in the map. Game looks exactly like mw2 but improved, hoping they make animations smooth/faster"

The content creator also mentioned there is no giant hill in the middle of the map like Al Mazrah or Caldera. Furthermore, compared to both maps, this one has a lot of buildings that might make it "memorable" for a lot of players.

Classic multiplayer maps from previous Call of Duty games have been included as well. Countdown from Call of Duty 4 is the only map featuring any resemblance as of now. That said, more details should soon arrive.

