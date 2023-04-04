Is Verdansk coming back to Warzone 1?

Call of Duty: Warzone 1 was released over three years, ago, and its third anniversary was recently celebrated in Warzone 2 by gifting free items to players, including weapon blueprints, gun buddies, calling cards, and more.

On November 22, 2022, a brand-new map called Caldera was released for Warzone 1, replacing the main battle royale map, Verdansk. It is currently the only map accessible in the game that can be played in solos, duos, trios, and quad squad sizes, with no resurgence mode available. But will Verdansk ever return to the game?

Will Caldera ever be replaced by Versansk in Warzone 1?

The original Verdansk map, released with the surprise launch of Warzone in 2020, was replaced by Verdansk '84 in 2021, a redesigned version of the same map set in the 1980s. The shape and layout of the map were the same, but most of the points of interest were renamed, with more changes being made seasonally.

Much of the arsenal was updated as well, with many Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weapons undergoing changes, as well as newly added weapons from Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The updated map was favored by a significant portion of the player base due to the decreased number of high-rise buildings, resulting in a more balanced map and an improvement in game visibility.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone NEW: 83% of players said they would go back to Warzone 1 if Call of Duty brought Rebirth Island and Verdansk back as playable maps.



Warzone 2 was released on November 15, after which Warzone 1's servers were disabled for a couple of weeks so that players could acclimate to the new game. The previous game has been rebranded to Warzone Caldera as that's the only core map available for players.

Many players have been returning to Warzone Caldera in recent times due to changes made to Warzone 2 that have caused some streamers and content creators to move away from the game. However, since Warzone 1 and Warzone 2 are direct competitors, with the successor being the main source of income for the publishers, it is highly unlikely that Verdansk will ever replace Caldera.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Activision is sending out a new survey asking people what they think the next Warzone map should be, and it includes remasters of old Warzone maps as options. Does not confirm any potential returns, at this point. Activision is sending out a new survey asking people what they think the next Warzone map should be, and it includes remasters of old Warzone maps as options. Does not confirm any potential returns, at this point. https://t.co/gy4tN3rYDh

Players shouldn't lose hope regarding seeing Verdansk again as there is a possibility of it being added to Warzone 2. Activision recently sent a survey to Call of Duty players asking for their preferences on the next big map for Warzone. The original and '84 versions of Verdansk were among the options, indicating that Activision is considering bringing Verdansk back to the game.

While the official survey results have not been released, the fact that Verdansk was included in the options suggests that there are plans to reintroduce the map in Warzone 2. However, players should not expect the map to be added to the current version of Warzone, as Activision has no plans for any major updates for the game.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is currently available on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

