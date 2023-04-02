Call of Duty fans speak of self-sabotaging conspiracy theory in the franchise

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have lost their spark as players are severely criticizing the developers for not delivering the anticipated gaming experience in comparison to earlier versions. Both titles have hit an all-time low in terms of player count on Steam this month, and the figures continue to decline. As a result, many switched to Warzone 1, while also requesting the makers to improve the game.

The community has hypothesized that the game's creators are intentionally meddling with it for their benefit. The following article will delve into the reasons why fans are developing such theories.

Why Call of Duty fans are forming such conspiracy theories

Players are constantly leaving the game because producers are making unnecessary changes while disregarding significant issues such as bugs, glitches, poor UI, and more. Additionally, slower gameplay is also a reason as it does not represent a typical Call of Duty game, which is famous for its fast-paced gameplay.

Many fans developed multiple theories, including one user named Sam, who tweeted:

"I'm 100% convinced that Call of Duty has been sabotaged internally this year to get the Microsoft deal through."

The tweet didn't seem very convincing, but later in the comment section, the same user elaborated on it by saying:

"There were questions of a monopoly with how popular Call of Duty is. If they have purposefully sabotaged the post-launch to drive players away, they then have a case of being able to say Call of Duty isn't as popular as people thought".

The hypothesis does have some logic as Microsoft has been trying to acquire Activision Blizzard for a long time. However, due to many hurdles till today, the deal has not been approved. Microsoft is trying to convince the regulators - the US's FTC (Federal Trade Commission), the UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority), and the EU (European Union) to gain approval.

The primary reason for the numerous obstructions is that CoD is extremely popular in the gaming community, and Microsoft will exploit this to maintain its monopoly, according to many users. If it can demonstrate that its popularity is low and steadily declining, the agreement will be easier to obtain.

Players anticipate that once the agreement with Microsoft is finalized, the game will be considerably improved and provide a smooth gaming experience for the players, and the creators will gladly hear what the community truly desires.

Nothing is certain and can be said to be accurate, as stated in the preceding assertion. Players should be optimistic because the makers are working hard to solve all of the flaws, glitches, and other issues by releasing updates on a regular basis.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will be released in April and include a significant amount of fresh content and changes.

