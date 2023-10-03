Call of Duty Next all viewership rewards: How to earn, what's included, and more

Apart from being the premier showcase event for Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty Next also has many unique rewards for its viewers. CoD recently announced that they will award all viewers with four amazing in-game items ranging from a simple Calling Card to a brand-new Weapon Blueprint. All these items will be available for free and can be used across Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty Next goes live on October 5, 2023, at 9 AM PT. The event has been defined as the "premier showcase" event for Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer. Apart from the multiplayer gameplay, the event will also showcase Zombies gameplay, the latest updates on Warzone, Warzone Mobile, and more.

That said, viewers who will be watching the event from home will be able to earn some top-notch rewards for simply tuning in.

How to get all the Call of Duty Next viewership rewards in Warzone and MW2?

You can earn all the Call of Duty Next viewership rewards for Warzone and MW2 by watching the event's live stream on YouTube or Twitch. Here's what you need to do to earn them:

First, link your Activision account with PSN, Xbox, Steam, or Battle.net account, depending on the platform you are on.

Next, connect your Activision account with Twitch or YouTube, depending on the streaming service you will watch the event on. If you will be watching the live stream on Twitch, make sure your account is eligible to receive drops.

Once the accounts are linked, watch Call of Duty Next on YouTube or Twitch on October 5, 2023, at 9 AM PT to collect the rewards. For viewers on Twitch, you must manually claim them from your drop inventory.

That is all there is to it. After you claim them, the items will become available in both Warzone and MW2. Please note that you must watch the live stream only on the official Call of Duty YouTube or Twitch channel to be eligible for these rewards.

What are all the Call of Duty Next viewership rewards?

Call of Duty Next event will reward viewers with four unique items for Warzone and MW2. They are:

"Death Upload" Weapon Blueprint

Weapon Blueprint "Robotic Gamer" Emblem

Emblem "Bot Ops" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Curve Monitor" Calling Card

These rewards are exclusive to the Next event, and they will be gone forever once the event concludes. Hence, adding them to your in-game inventory on the day is highly recommended, as they will carry over to MW3 when it finally releases.

That covers everything that there is to know about the exclusive and fun rewards that CoD Next has in its store for the fans.

