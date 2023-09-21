What universe is Spawn in Warzone 2 and MW2 from?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 are scheduled to receive the Spawn operator skin with the Season 6 update going live on September 27, 2023. It is a fictional character that appears in comic books and defends citizens against evil forces and paranormal creatures. This collaboration is perfect for players to equip the cosmetics and take down enemies in the multiplayer maps or the battle royale.

Spawn is described as a collector from Hell itself who sends back lingering spirits and fights against demons to prevent damage. Activision’s collaborations with such fan-favorite characters sparked joy in the community as they will arrive as playable operators. However, unlike Price, Soap, or Grieves, Spawn does not exist in Warzone 2 or MW2’s universe.

This article will highlight the origins of Spawn and its details in Warzone 2 and MW2.

Where is Spawn in Warzone 2 and MW2 originally from?

Expand Tweet

The character Spawn was originally created by Todd McFarlane and was published by Image Comics in 1992. The rudimentary design showcased its demonic features, most visibly in its physique and sharp claw-like hands. The creature is tasked with returning any and all evil souls back to Hell for eternal damnation.

Spawn was later redesigned by Todd, Paul Jenkins, and Jonboy Meyers and appeared in the 250th installment of the comic series. Its powers come from Necroplasm, which is contained in the suit itself and helps Spawn conjure magic, utilize the body as a living weapon, and gain considerable defense from enemy attacks. However, all hellspawns have a limited amount of energy that they can spend before being sent back to Hell.

Fans and enthusiasts may see Spawn operator-specific VFX and animations in Warzone 2 and MW2. The developer might introduce the signature green glow of Spawn’s Necroplasm to showcase his powers and also a unique finisher move. This is because most collaborative operator skins like Homelander and Starlight had their own finisher animations that echoed their powers from the original TV series.

Moreover, Spawn’s signature power moves include shooting out green beams with the help of the suit. The most recent tweet from Call of Duty showcases the character with glowing eyes and the iconic red cape with spiked bracelets on both hands. The overall character might be a bit harder to spot in dark corners due to the black suit.

Players can get their hands on the Spawn operator after the game receives the Season 6 update. It will likely be featured in the upcoming battle pass and available to everyone who completes the respective sector and purchases it. Since both titles have cross-progression enabled, players can enjoy the skin in both MW2 and Warzone 2 after securing it in the account.

It is going to be an exciting season for the entire player base as Activision brings several new playable content to both titles. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.