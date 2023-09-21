Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 key art officially revealed

The official key art for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 was revealed on September 20, giving players a hint of what to expect this upcoming season. The artwork in question can be found in the cover photo above. Season 6 will be the last season in MW2 and Warzone before Modern Warfare 3 is released. It will include a Halloween-themed event, new Operators, and more.

Along with the artwork, the developers have offered the upcoming season's official release date: September 27, 2023. Though the release date of Modern Warfare 3 and the simultaneous launch of MW3 Zombies has dominated the news, many die-hard fans have continued to play the often-divisive Modern Warfare 2.

Thankfully, the official key art for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6's was posted on Twitter (X), along with a lot of content that fans can expect in that update.

All new Operators coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6

Little is known about the new features that will be released with MW2 and Warzone Season 6. However, the original key art provided by Activision and Infinity Ward reveals that the demonic superhero Spawn will appear as a playable operator in the game.

Unfortunately, it's unknown how much you'll have to pay to get him. However, if this Operator is anything like what has been seen in past collaborations, you'll most likely need to invest roughly 2,400 COD points, which is around $20. It should be emphasized that this information is derived via datamining and should not be regarded as official.

Spawn is a well-known figure among Image Comics fans. After striking a deal with the devil and selling his soul in the process, he gained extraordinary powers and abilities.

A Halloween-themed event in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6

The official Call of Duty Twitter account teased some key art for the upcoming Operator skin, Spawn, which matches the scary theme of Halloween. Some fans believe this will be the season's next phase, allowing players to enter the dark side.

This is because the official COD Twitter account used the phrase "The underworld rises to Call of Duty" in its official key art for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6.

Fans already know about a Halloween event for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6, thanks to Task Force Leakers on Twitter. The Haunting Halloween event will likely begin on October 18, 2023. It will include crossovers with numerous horror games, such as Lilith and Butcher from Diablo. Fans saw one of them in Warzone 1, called The Haunting of Verdansk.

For more COD news related to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.