Modern Warfare 4 hinted by Infinity Ward Narrative Director

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 might already be under development as Infinity Ward’s Narrative Director confirmed that the Modern Warfare storyline will extend beyond Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). This could mean that the publisher might establish a more extensive storyline for the series' next installations to maintain continuity.

Modern Warfare 3 was recently released with a thrilling trailer and confirmed the presence of Makarov as the primary antagonist. The campaign mode provides a thrilling experience to the player base with an immersive experience and challenging objectives. The continuation of the story mode would help the developers bring in new playable content with every new title as well.

Let us take a closer look at the possible extension of the Call of Duty saga’s storyline.

Infinity Ward Narrative Director confirms the storyline to go beyond Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is one of the most popular shooter series that enveloped the community with notable characters like Soap and Price. The story that started from the original MW title stretched over its sequels and then was recreated later with more recent versions. The nostalgia of playing the campaign mode with improved graphics made the titles popular among seasoned players.

Warzone 2 recently hosted a grand reveal event called the Shadow Siege in Al Mazrah. It showcased the new game trailer and gave the community a glimpse into the upcoming shooter title. Modern Warfare 3 will be included on the same platform as MW 2 and Warzone 2 but will feature its separate storyline with an independent multiplayer mode.

Activision utilizes its existing assets very well and helps the player base bond with the game’s story mode. The developers seem to have tweaked the campaign with some new but minute details to make it more interesting and immersive. However, the number of missions and gameplay content in a campaign mode is limited for a single title.

The Narrative Director at Infinity Ward recently confirmed that the story will continue even after MW3. This could be a direct hint at the next installations in the Call of Duty MW series and that the developers have already started working on future sequels. The obvious answer would be that the next shooter title from Activision would be Modern Warfare 4.

However, it is tricky to determine what comes after, as there has been no continuation of the series after the fourth part. This could change with Activision completely unifying the game platform and bringing in more MW games. This could pave the way for developers to complete the story and drive it to a conclusion to satisfy the player base.

There have been no official confirmations about this development from Activision or other involved Call of Duty developing studios. It is important to note that the final decision is in the publisher’s hands, and they can choose to change it.

