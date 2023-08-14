Modern Warfare 3 to very likely be an add-on DLC for MW2 and not a separate title

According to a recent online source, the upcoming Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 3, may be released as an add-on DLC for MW2 rather than a standalone game. The PlayStation database, which revealed shared concept IDs between MW3 and MW2, adds credence to this theory. That said, prior rumors have inspired uncertainty among gamers, with several fans wondering about the nature of this title.

New information sheds light on the issue, providing clarity and allowing players to gain more insight into the next release. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the available facts, providing a complete and analytical perspective on the situation.

Shared concept IDs suggest Modern Warfare 3 as an add-on DLC to MW2

A significant revelation has come to light as a result of a major collaboration between PlayStationSize on Twitter and Insider Gaming. It has been revealed that the Modern Warfare 3 Beta codes share the same concept IDs as its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2. It should be noted, however, that existing MW2 Beta codes will not work with MW3.

Notably, reissued codes will be included in the forthcoming release. This revelation hints at a consolidated Call of Duty Hub, with a unified menu for MW2, MW3, and Warzone.

The same concept IDs in both MW2 and MW3 beta indirectly suggest that Modern Warfare 3 may actually serve as add-on content for its predecessor. The confirmation of previous rumors adds significant weight to this notion.

Furthermore, the developers have confirmed that almost all of Modern Warfare 2's current content will be carried over to Modern Warfare 3. This bolsters the rumors that MW3 could be released as an add-on DLC to MW2.

To counter this viewpoint, Barry Stone, the voice actor of beloved COD character Captain Price, recently shared a post via his official X handle stating that Modern Warfare 3 is not an expansion pack. He further added that those who are skeptical of this assertion can simply wait for its release, which will make it clear.

At this stage, it is not a good idea to leap to conclusions, as the developers have not publicly stated anything. Players should be patient and wait until August 17, which is when MW3 will be revealed globally via an in-game Warzone event called Operation Shadow Siege, which will go live at 10:30 am PT.