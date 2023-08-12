Captain Price actor reveals Modern Warfare 3 is anything but a "f*****g expansion pack"

Captain Price actor, Barry Sloane, recently came out on Twitter and made it clear that Modern Warfare 3 will not be an expansion pack to MW2. There have been a lot of rumors lately claiming MW3 will be a DLC to Modern Warfare 2. Some in the community have gone as far as to claim the game not to be a complete release as well. However, Barry has set things straight for what to expect from the upcoming launch.

Modern Warfare 3 is the next entry into the Call of Duty franchise. The game is set to arrive on November 10, 2023. It will be the direct sequel to MW2 (2022) and will build upon the events of its predecessors.

This time around, the entire marketing campaign revolves around the return of the iconic villain Makarov. Fans can expect to see Task Force 141 going head-on against Makarov and his soldiers.

Will Modern Warfare 3 be a DLC?

Barry Sloane confirms Modern Warfare 3 to be a standalone release. (Image via @BarrySloane on Twitter)

In his tweet, Barry Sloane confirms that Modern Warfare 3 will not be an expansion pack or DLC. Instead, it will be a fully-fledged standalone release. Despite the rumors and speculations surrounding the upcoming release, the actor's statements have given fans a sigh of relief. He retweeted the Makarov reveal trailer from Call of Duty and quoted it as:

"FYI: Not a f***** expansion pack. ‼️💥"

He then further added,

"Or....you could all just wait till release and then it will be clear to you."

The basis for these rumors arose from mostly two sources. The first source is from a leak last year that claimed Call of Duty 2023 to be an expansion pack to Modern Warfare 2, and the year will not see any full releases. Secondly, the title is listed as a DLC on Steam. However, both of them can be easily refuted.

For instance, the first claim was merely a leak. It wasn't officially confirmed. In the second case, MW3 is listed as a DLC to Call of Duty. Players who own Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 on Steam can access both games through the Call of Duty Hub, although they are not DLCs. Hence, to make games more accessible and for easier navigation between titles, MW3 will be a part of the Call of Duty Hub, and as a result, it appears as a DLC.

Moreover, now with confirmation from Captain Price himself, fans can be assured that Modern Warfare 3 will NOT be a DLC expansion to Modern Warfare 2 and will be a complete standalone release.

That covers everything that there is to know about the upcoming launch. Fans looking forward to Modern Warfare 3 must tune into the Shadow Siege reveal event, which is arriving this August 17 exclusively in Warzone 2.