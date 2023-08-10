Is Modern Warfare 3 a DLC expansion to MW2?

Modern Warfare 3's recent listing on Steam has fans questioning whether the title is a DLC expansion to MW2. The game recently got its own store page on Steam, however, the 'App Type' section of the listing reads that the game is a DLC. This has led to confusion within the community, with fans wondering if Modern Warfare 3 will just be a DLC to its prequel instead of a standalone release.

Modern Warfare 3 is the direct sequel to 2022's Modern Warfare 2. It will continue the campaign where MW2 left and bring about a new cast of characters, including the iconic villain Makarov. But that's not all. The recent live-action trailer showed a lot of familiar locations from Verdansk, dropped lots of hints about the 'No Russian' mission, and more.

While all of this is certainly interesting, the question of whether the game is a DLC remains unanswered. That said, this article will take a closer look at the listing and hopefully answer all such questions.

Will Modern Warfare 3 be a standalone release?

Modern Warfare 3 will not be a DLC for MW2 (Image via Activision)

Yes, Modern Warfare 3 will be a full standalone release, and won't be a DLC for MW2. The listing on Steam only states that it will be downloadable content for the Call of Duty HQ. Meaning, MW3 will share the same base client as Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. So, players can switch between the titles from a single place.

After the Season 5 update for the abovementioned titles, MW2 and Warzone 2 started operating under a single listing called 'Call of Duty' on Steam, and through this, players are able to access both games. With MW3's release, players will be able to access all three titles from the single Call of Duty hub, which is merely done to simplify navigation and improve accessibility.

The basis for these rumors arises from the previous year's leaks, combined with the listing type on Steam. Back in 2022, there were rumors that suggested 2023 will not see any full standalone releases and will merely see a premium DLC expansion pack for Modern Warfare 2.

This, along with the game now being categorized as a DLC on Steam, gave birth to the rumors that MW3 will be a DLC for Modern Warfare 2.

That covers everything that there is to know about Modern Warfare 3 being listed as a DLC for MW2. Fans looking forward to MW3's release should consider tuning into the Operation Shadow Siege event in Warzone 2. It is scheduled to go live on August 17, 2023, at 10:30 AM PT.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.