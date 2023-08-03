Warzone 2 and MW2 get renamed on PC, hinting at new hub system ahead of Modern Warfare 3 release

Activision has renamed Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to just "Call of Duty," with the launch of Season 5 in both games. This indicates a fresh hub system for the series ahead of Modern Warfare 3's release. The Season 5 update for both titles went live on August 2, alongside their new name on two PC clients for Call of Duty.

Warzone 2 and MW2 get renamed to "Call of Duty" on Battle.net and Steam

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are the newest titles in Activision's Call of Duty series. The former is the latest game from this studio in the campaign-plus-multiplayer genre, and WZ2 is its Battle Royale counterpart. For the PC platform, both can only be launched from Steam and Battle.net.

After the release of Season 5's patch, both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's apps on these stores' launchers were renamed to "Call of Duty."

Call of Duty hints at a new hub system ahead of Modern Warfare 3 release

The new change heavily hints at a new unified hub for all Call of Duty titles, including the latest as well as upcoming games. This ecosystem has already been partially implemented in the form of COD HQ, which is a screen from where players can jump into various game modes in both titles.

With these games currently listed as just "Call of Duty" on the PC clients, fans can expect Modern Warfare 3 to get listed in the same manner when it goes live on November 2023.

This latest change makes it seem like "Call of Duty" will act as the umbrella title for Activision's FPS series, where each individual game like MW2, Warzone, and upcoming Modern Warfare 3 will act as a DLC of the parent game.

Hopefully, this new change will allow developers easily integrate future launches into a single unified system without having to face the hassle of having to re-adjust titles to ensure compatibility with previous games.