Call of Duty HQ UI gets a new look ahead of MW3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are set to receive Season 5, which will have a brand new look with updated UI and main menu. This has been done before the launch of the next Call of Duty title, that is going to be revealed via an in-game event in Warzone 2 in Season 5, bringing in a plethora of anticipated content to the two games.

Call of Duty HQ (Headquarters) is the main hub of the titles, which is planned to be used for future titles as well. It is a menu from where players can access all the latest CoD games, that now has an updated look.

Call of Duty main menus have a new look with Season 5

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 9 am PT on all platforms and regions. It will be a global release which means it will be available simultaneously worldwide.

The COD HQ landing page has now been updated as it is the only menu that games will share with the next title, which is speculated to be released in November of this year.

Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have massive game mode tiles in the respective title sections of COD HQ. Each game mode also has a different art style, allowing players to differentiate between the modes easily.

Warzone main section (Image via Activision)

The four main sections of the menu are "What's Hot," which has all the latest news and updates for the Call of Duty titles, "Modern Warfare 2," from where players can access various multiplayer game modes, "Warzone," from where players can start battle royale modes, and " Legacy Games" which houses all older CoD games from where players can directly start them.

Modern Warfare III, rumored to be the next title in the franchise, will also most likely have a main section in the same menu from where players can start all its multiplayer game modes.