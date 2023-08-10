Modern Warfare 3 store page is now live on Steam

The official store page for Modern Warfare 3 is finally up on Steam and players can now Wishlist the game to get notified as soon as it goes live for pre-order. Right after the unknown caller teaser and Makarov reveal trailer, Call of Duty has gone ahead and listed MW3 on Valve's platform. Although that might not sound like much at the moment, the store page shares some interesting details.

MW3 is the next entry into the Call of Duty franchise and is the direct sequel to 2022's Modern Warfare 2. This time around, the development is being led by Sledgehammer Games, who has previously worked on titles such as World War 2, Advanced Warfare, and Vanguard. It will share a lot of similarities with last year's entry and will build upon the foundation that it laid.

Everything that you should know about Modern Warfare 3's listing on Steam

Official Steam page for Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Valve/Activision)

Modern Warfare 3's listing on Steam was inevitable. Previously, the developers confirmed that the title will be available for PC via Steam and Battle.net. The store page for the title, although doesn't reveal much currently, shares some interesting insights.

Right off the bat, in the "ABOUT THIS GAME" section of the page, players are asked to tune into Warzone 2 for the official unveiling of the game. Here's what it says,

"Don't miss the worldwide reveal of Modern Warfare III."

"The reveal event begins on August 17 in Call of Duty: Warzone."

Furthermore, the store page confirms that the game is being developed by multiple studios. The listing states the following; Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, Infinity Ward, Beenox, Raven Software, High Moon Studios, and Demonware.

As for the system requirements on PC, the section remains empty and is yet to be unveiled.

While all of this is certainly intriguing, one particular aspect of the listing has fans confused. For players who own Modern Warfare 2, the store page hints that the title might be a DLC instead of a fully-fledged launch.

That covers everything that there is to know about the store page listing for Modern Warfare 3. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, MW2, and Warzone 2 news.