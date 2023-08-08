Modern Warfare 3 reveal date officially announced for Warzone 2

Call of Duty has finally announced the official reveal date of the much-anticipated Modern Warfare 3. While the franchise declared the title yesterday, the player base has been clamoring over the grand reveal set for Warzone 2 this August. Call of Duty's official account posted a tweet, and we now have an official date for the reveal event in Warzone 2.

This article provides more details regarding the upcoming event.

Modern Warfare 3 reveal to happen in Warzone 2 this August

The tweet reveals that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will officially be revealed during an-in game event in Warzone 2 on August 17. Since yesterday, Call of Duty has been sending various hints regarding the event. In the announcement teaser, the publisher hid an easter egg, which was a phone number.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty #MWIII



tel:+12029183022



Reveal Event August 17 in Warzone



The number is "(202-918-3022)," and if you text this number, you will receive the following replies:

"*** COMMS SECURED***"

"Major conflict incoming. a lot of opportunity."

"We need someone like you, with experience in Al Mazrah"

"Are you able to receive sensitive intel, yes/no"

If you answer yes, the sender will let you know to expect a mission with critical intel to recover. They will also send you an image of the Zaya Observatory of the Al Mazrah map and certain points tagged with possible intel.

According to the official blog, players must join the ranks of the Shadow Company to fight against the notorious Konni forces and secure a chemical weapon before it's too late.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone pic.twitter.com/ePL80ngPkB NEW: The reveal video for Modern Warfare III features a hidden phone number (202-918-3022) that sends you this image after you text it.

It is not certain how the game will be revealed after the event is completed. But one can expect it to be a trailer of the much-awaited gameplay or cinematic of the campaign for Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is all set to be released on November 10. More details regarding the title are yet to be revealed, but with numerous leaks indicating the return of Slide Cancel, red dot on mini-maps, and several fan-favorite features, it is a good time for fans of the franchise.