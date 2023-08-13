Modern Warfare 3 will be reusing the same beta codes used for MW2

According to sources online, Modern Warfare 3 beta will use reissued MW2 codes, confirming it's nothing more than a premium DLC. Previously, a number of rumors online suggested Call of Duty 2023 will be a premium expansion pack for Modern Warfare 2 (2022). Later on, it was revealed that the upcoming launch will be a standalone title. This led to a lot of confusion in the community and the latest developments aren't helping the situation either.

Modern Warfare 3 is set to be released on November 10, 2023. It is the direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and will bring back iconic villain, Vladimir Makarov. The hype the upcoming title has generated is unprecedented. However, it has also given rise to a lot of speculations, with many in the community claiming the title to be nothing more than a $70 DLC for Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 3 uses the same concept ID for beta codes as MW2

According to Insider Gaming, Modern Warfare 3 will use codes that share the same concept ID as MW2. However, this doesn't mean that players will be able to use their Modern Warfare 2 beta codes to play MW3. It simply implies that 2023's Call of Duty release will be using reissued Modern Warfare 2 codes to run.

This, however, indirectly confirms that this year's release will be just a DLC add-on. Also, all MW3 content will be available as add-ons for Modern Warfare 2, further giving in to the notion of the game being a premium expansion instead of being a fully-fledged release. In fact, even Steam lists the title as DLC.

However, Barry Sloane, the actor who plays Captain Price, recently came out on Twitter and made it clear to his fans that MW3 will be a standalone title. He added that if players doubted his statements, they should wait until the title actually launches.

This is all that there is to know about Modern Warfare 3 reusing old MW2 codes at the moment. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 news.