MW3 Shadow Siege event: End date and time revealed

A grand reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) was featured in Warzone 2 (WZ2) through the Shadow Siege event launched on August 17, 2023. Players who followed the Atomgrad Raid in WZ2 know how the storyline is progressing leading up to the Shadow Siege. With this event, up to 32 Operators will be led by Commander Phillip Graves into the battlefield, where they have to get ready to offer their lives for a greater cause.

Upon finding actionable intel on a dangerous arsenal hidden underneath Al Mazrah’s Zaya Observatory, players will move forth to dismantle this ginormous monument and uncover its secrets. For more information regarding the MW3 Shadow Siege event, read below.

When does the MW3 Shadow Siege event end in Warzone 2?

Expand Tweet

The event will be live through August 21, 2023, at 10:30 am PST. Those who could not tune in to MW3's Shadow Siege reveal live, can experience it first-hand in Warzone 2 until then.

The latest CoD blog post advises players to queue in a stack of four, as the AI and the enemies responsible for defending the POIs are quite challenging to face. No Custom Loadouts are needed in the game. The Shadow Company will not only provide all necessary weapons and equipment but also a Durable Gas Mask and a Self-Revive Kit.

It must be noted that respawns have been enabled for this mode for an easier means to complete the event mission. Players must help their own and revive their squadmates whenever possible, ensuring everyone shares an equal part of the collective experience while also simultaneously joining the ongoing fights quicker instead of free-falling from the sky haphazardly and repeatedly.

All MW3 Shadow Siege event rewards in Warzone 2

Players who complete challenges associated with the Shadow Siege event will receive the following rewards:

“Serpent Slayer" Vehicle Skin - Upon securing a Missile Launcher

Upon securing a Missile Launcher "Konni Group" Emblem - Upon blowing up the Observatory

Upon blowing up the Observatory "Crimson Sound" Calling Card - Upon exfil with a mission success

Upon exfil with a mission success "Gas Canister" Charm - Delivering Gas Canisters as a Squad in a single deployment

Delivering Gas Canisters as a Squad in a single deployment 1 Battle Token Tier Skip - Intercepting 5 radio transmissions

- Intercepting 5 radio transmissions "M13C" Assault Rifle (New Weapon)*** - Assist in killing 5 Commanders – Note that Juggernauts, Boss Choppers, and Wheelsons all count towards this challenge

Expand Tweet

For more MW3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.