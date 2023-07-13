Warzone 2's latest glitch is popping Self revives out of ammunition box 

Warzone 2 is a vast improvement from its predecessor, Warzone, but it has been riddled with bugs and glitches since its release in November 2022. While most of these are minor, some can completely alter the course of the battle, such as players getting completely invulnerable. Recently, another Warzone 2 glitch was discovered where ammunition boxes dropped Self-revive kits instead of the usual ammo.

Ammunition Box drops Self revive kits is a new Warzone 2 glitch

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Ammunition boxes are dropping self revives instead of ammo in Warzone Ammunition boxes are dropping self revives instead of ammo in Warzone https://t.co/ULDsdx1VGA

Warzone 2 saw the introduction of new season content and glitches alike on July 12. A talented Warzone content creator, JoeDeLuca, shared a glitch he recently encountered during a match in Al Mazrah.

His team stumbled upon an ammunition box that caught them by surprise. Instead of the usual ammo supplies, it dispensed several Self-revive kits. This stirred excitement and confusion among his team as they figured out the cause of this new bug.

JoeDeLuca took to Twitter about his discovery, and Warzone fans quickly responded and commented about the bug. It immediately became a topic of discussion, with players speculating on its potential cause and impact. Most of them expressed frustration as the game keeps getting these bugs now and then.

MerK @JoeDeLuca Hey team, self revives are coming out of ammo boxes @RavenSoftware Hey team, self revives are coming out of ammo boxes @RavenSoftware https://t.co/iVIUv47md2

Self-revive kits are healing materials used to restore HP after taking damage on the battlefield. They are usually found in first aid caches, but you can also purchase these at the buy stations. Considering self-revives can potentially come in clutch under challenging situations, these valuable materials take up large spaces in your inventory.

Meanwhile, ammo boxes are supposed to fling a box of ammo in the user's direction, which instantly grants one magazine for their friends' guns nearby and can be interacted with to grant one of each item. Ammo boxes spawning self-revives are entirely unheard of. That's why the recent glitch stirred buzz among fans and players.

Glitches can create unfair advantages and disadvantages in the players' gaming experience, so calls for developers to address and fix these are understandable. Although some bugs can be funny and entertaining, these negatively impact the gameplay and may hurt the game and its community in the long run.

Players expected that these bugs be reduced with the Season 4 update, but things happened otherwise.

Meanwhile, the new season welcomed a new map called Vondel in Battle Royale, which can hold up to 72 players. This map also features its own Gulag in the wine cellar and dungeon beneath the castle. Gulags are self-contained arenas where players who have already been killed in a round can combat each other for the chance to reenter the match.

The new season also introduced a new shotgun called MX Guardian Shotgun, a deadly weapon in close-quarter combats.

Players expect devs to address these glitches in Warzone 2 to ensure gameplay balance ahead of the new season immediately. Check out this article to know more about the new season update.

