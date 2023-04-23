Broken Warzone 2 glitch causes DMZ players to have unlimited keys and field upgrades

The third season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released recently, but it came with a couple of glitches. Even though the developers ironed out multiple exploits and bugs, there are still some workarounds that can give players an unfair advantage.

A glitch in DMZ mode allows players to duplicate items such as keys, gold bars, and field upgrades. This works with the most important keys in the game, such as the Building 21 key, which is quite difficult to get.

Players will seemingly be able to duplicate items an unlimited number of times, giving them enough copies for when this glitch is eventually fixed.

How to duplicate keys and field upgrades in DMZ mode of Warzone 2

It should be noted that this exploit can only be performed with at least one duo squad in DMZ mode, and not solo. You will also need to get the key you want to use this exploit on in order to be able to duplicate it, which can take some time and effort.

After finding the key you want to duplicate, your teammate must trade in a "Secure Backpack" from a buy station. Using the new Barter system, you will first have to collect an electric drill, a gas can, and a gold skull, making you eligible to trade those items for a Secure Backpack.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We just released an update. View the latest Patch Notes here: We just released an update. View the latest Patch Notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… 📢We just released an update. View the latest Patch Notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

This new item was introduced to the game in Season 3 of Warzone 2. It allows players to keep five of their in-game collected items safe if they were to die during raids.

Once your teammate has gotten their hands on a Secure Backpack, you will have to drop the key you want to duplicate to them, which they will keep in their backpack. Next, your teammate will have to die and leave the game entirely so that you can access their backpack and collect the key you dropped.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We released a small update that fixed an issue where some Players were not able to load into a DMZ match when changing Loadout weapons.



trello.com/c/hmXYJwJI/231… We released a small update that fixed an issue where some Players were not able to load into a DMZ match when changing Loadout weapons. 🚩 We released a small update that fixed an issue where some Players were not able to load into a DMZ match when changing Loadout weapons.trello.com/c/hmXYJwJI/231…

Thanks to the new Secure Backpack feature, your teammate will still be able to keep the key they had in their backpack safe with them. Lastly, you will have to exfiltrate with the key and successfully duplicate the item. This can also be performed with other items such as Field Upgrades.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 is currently live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, and this glitch can be performed on all platforms. However, players should keep in mind that performing glitches can get them banned from the game, and it is unsafe to exploit them multiple times.

Moreover, the Warzone 2 developers are likely to fix this glitch promptly before too many players start exploiting it.

