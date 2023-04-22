All Barter recipes in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3

The Barter System in Warzone 2 is a brand new addition to its DMZ mode, which was introduced with the Season 3 patch. It allows players to exchange unnecessary items from their backpacks for essential resources like locked-room keys, Special Backpacks, as well as different Plate Carriers. It can also help get other useful equipment such as Revive Pistols, Munition Boxes, Radiation Blockers, and a lot more.

However, to obtain these highly desirable tools via the Barter System at Buy Stations, players need to have certain specific items that can be looted from both Exclusion zones, Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. This article will list the recipes for the things that need to be brought for Bartering at a Buy Station for essential equipment.

Warzone 2 DMZ Barter recipes: How to get Special Backpacks, Skeleton Keys, Plate Carriers, and a lot more at Buy Stations

Although Barter recipes in Warzone 2 DMZ are always listed at Buy Stations, these are considered hot zones due to the tendency of enemy operators to camp near them for easy kills.

That said, here is an index of all the item recipes that have been listed at Buy Stations in Season 3:

Three-plate Stealth Vest - One Comic Book, one Game Console, and two Electrical Components

- One Comic Book, one Game Console, and two Electrical Components Three-plate Comms Vest - One Soothing Hand Cream, two Hard Drives, and two Batteries

- One Soothing Hand Cream, two Hard Drives, and two Batteries Three-plate Tempered Vest - One Sensitive Document, one Classified Document, and two Documents

- One Sensitive Document, one Classified Document, and two Documents Secure Backpack - One Gold Skulll, one Gas Can, and one Electric Drill

- One Gold Skulll, one Gas Can, and one Electric Drill Three-plate Medic Vest - One Liquor, one Watch, and three Bandages

- One Liquor, one Watch, and three Bandages Scavenger Backpack - One Pack of Canned Foods, one Battery, and two Gun Cleaning Oils

- One Pack of Canned Foods, one Battery, and two Gun Cleaning Oils Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key - three Radiation Blockers

- three Radiation Blockers Al-Safwa Crane Control Room - Six Stronghold Keycards

- Six Stronghold Keycards Ashika Island Lost Room 403 Key - Four Nuclear Fuel

- Four Nuclear Fuel Island Skeleton Key - One GPU

- One GPU Radiation Blocker - One Blowtorch

- One Blowtorch Tactical Camera - One Car Battery

- One Car Battery Revive Pistol - One Soothing Hand Cream and one Bandage

- One Soothing Hand Cream and one Bandage Armor Box - One C4, one Electrical Tape, and one Screwdriver

- One C4, one Electrical Tape, and one Screwdriver Durable Gas Mask - One Lighter and two Toothpaste

- One Lighter and two Toothpaste Munitions Box - $500 Cash and one Imported Tea

How to Barter in Warzone 2 DMZ

Players can use the barter system in Warzone 2 to craft the high-value assets and equipment that have been listed in the previous section. Once they have all the required items needed for their desired piece of resource, they can head to any Buy Station in the Exclusion Zones to make the trade.

Once you have reached a Buy Station, you will need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Interact with the Buy Station. Click on the Barter tab, which is listed in the fourth slot. Once the Barter tab opens, you will find the list of the unique high-tier items that were mentioned earlier, along with each of their respective precise recipe. Get the required equipment by exchanging items mentioned on its recipe.

The important tools that can be obtained by Warzone 2's Barter system will improve both the survivability and effectiveness of Operators during DMZ outings in Season 3.

