Modern Warfare 3 Vault edition leaked: Price, Campaign Early access, Soap operator pack, and more

More Modern Warfare 3 leaks have surfaced online, and the new batch of speculations seems to reveal all the content that the Vault Edition of the upcoming Call of Duty entry will contain. While rumored to be a DLC to Modern Warfare 2, MW3 is promised to pack an extensive amount of content, feature a new campaign continuing from the previous story, and new maps, as well as multiplayer mods.

While there has not been much in terms of official reveal from Activision, there has, however, been a great many number of leaks and community speculations around the upcoming title.

Once such recent bit of leaks point at the content that players will be able to enjoy if they wish to get their hands on Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3.

Before moving on to the leaks, readers are advised to take these bits of speculations with a grain of salt. While these leaks might seem plausible, they are inherently rumors and may not be what Acitvions actually has planned for players in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition bonus contents

Expand Tweet

According to the Modern Warfare 3 leaks, players who are looking to get their hands on the Valut Edition of the shooter, will be able to get their hands on the following features and content:

2 Weapon Vaults

Blackcell (1 Season)

Soap Operator Pack

Nemesis Operator Pack

Early Access to Open Beta

Early Access to the campaign

There is indeed a lot of content and benefits that players will be able to get their hands on if they are looking to get their hands on the Vault Edition of MW3.

Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition Price

The Vault Edition of Modern is expected to be priced at $99.99, keeping inline with how much this edition of the previous titles cost.

Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition: Nemesis Operator Pack

The Nemesis Operator Pack of MW3’s Vault edition is expected to contain 4 operator skins for the following characters in the game:

Makarov

Price

Ghost

Warden

Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition: Blackcell (1 Season) content

Valut Edition owners of MW3 will also be receiving access to 1 Season of Blackcell. Apart from the seasonal access, the edition will also provide the following bonuses:

Battle Pass

Bonus Tier Skips (50 Tiers)

1100 CP

There will be more content bonuses to look forward to along with these.

Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition: Soap Operator Pack

Details have not been revealed regarding the contents of the Soap Operator Pack just yet apart from the fact that it is likely to get two Operator skins and one weapon blueprint.

Expand Tweet

Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition: Open Beta and Campaign early access

Modern Warfare 3 leaks also state Vault Edition owners will be able to gain early access to the Open Beta as well as the main Campaign ahead of the shooter’s official release.

For the Campaign, Vault Edition owners will be able to play the main story mission a week ahead of the actual game release.