MW3 Warzone Shadow Siege “Cannot connect to server” error: Fixes, possible reasons, and more

The Warzone Shadow Siege event which is doubling as a reveal for Modern Warfare 3 is now live and players are ecstatic to know more about the next Call of Duty franchise entry. However, not all is smooth with the launch, this is because there are many players who have been complaining about connection issues, with some facing the “cannot connect to server” error.

It has been one of the more annoying performance issues to deal with in the Shadow Siege event due to the fact that the error has to do with the Call of Duty servers themselves, and has no permanent solution.

However, there are some temporary solutions that the community has come up with, and today’s Warzone Shadow Siege event guide will go over some of the things you can do to deal with the “cannot connect to server” error.

What causes the MW3 Warzone Shadow Siege “Cannot connect to server” error?

As mentioned, the issue stems from the Call of Duty servers themselves and this server error will usually arise when the Shadow Siege event is facing a much hire player log-in than what it can handle.

Additionally, it can also be caused if the servers for the shooter are down themselves or facing a good deal of technical issues which is preventing players from logging in.

Fixing the MW3 Warzone Shadow Siege “Cannot connect to server” error

To be able to try and deal with the error in the event, here are a few things that you might want to try out:

1) Check your internet connection

The fault might be from your end and it’s your internet connection that is not stable and preventing you from logging in. To fix this, you will need to restart your router, or call your internet provider if the issue keeps persisting across other multiplayer titles as well.

2) Restart Warzone Shadow Siege

While it might not look like much of a solution, many in the community have mentioned that by restarting the game a couple of times they were able to log back into the event. However, it might take a couple of tires for it to happen.

3) Scan and Fix files

There way be corrupt files in the installation directory which is preventing you from playing the event. If that is the case, then you can either use Steam or Battle.net, select the game and then go to settings and then “scan and verify files”. This will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that are damaged.

4) Wait for server saturation to go down

There is likely an incredible volume of players who are looking to try out Warzone Shadow Siege for the Modern Warfare 3 reveal. Hence, the servers are most likely not able to take the higher volume of log-ins preventing you from making your way in.

Wait till server saturation has gone down to be able to boot us Shadow Siege.

5) Check if the Call of Duty servers are down

The Call of Duty servers might be facing issues or are down due to technical problems. Wait for the servers to go back up or are significantly more stable before trying to log back in.