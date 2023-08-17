Map Voting gets confirmed in Modern Warfare 3 before worldwide reveal

The much-awaited feature, Map Voting, is officially coming to Modern Warfare 3. Call of Duty developers just confirmed this ahead of MW3's global reveal in Warzone. During the early days of COD, being able to vote for your favorite map was a popular feature among fans. Sadly, Activision decided to remove it despite the community's love of it.

Just hours before MW3's official reveal, Call of Duty developers confirmed the return of this fan-favorite feature. Here is everything you need to know about this development.

Modern Warfare 3 will officially have Map Voting feature

On its official Twitter account, Call of Duty posted an image containing several map names. The first one a fan would see, they would have to vote to skip. Here's what the caption of this post says:

"Shadow Siege waiting room. First map you see, you have to vote to skip. Which did you miss out on?"

This caption confirms the introduction of the fan-favorite feature that fans have been missing for a while.

Modern Warfare 3's promotional event has already confirmed the return of all 16 maps from the older MW2. If you text the unknown caller revealed in the Makarov trailer, you'll get intel about the upcoming title.

Upon texting classic MW2 map names to that number, players received texts saying the maps were confirmed for Modern Warfare 3. Today's tweet also reveals that players will be able to choose between these maps via Map Voting in MW3.

Highrise

Sub Base

Estate

Terminal

Wasteland

Afghan

Rust

Underpass

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Skidrow

Scrapyard

Rundown

Favela

Derail

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will officially be revealed on August 17 at 10:30 am PT. Players will be able to see the trailer as a reward for finishing an in-game event called Shadow Siege in Warzone.