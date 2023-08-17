Call of Duty removes Shadow Siege MW3 event temporarily due to massive leaks by dataminers

Call of Duty Warzone 2 was scheduled to host a reveal event called Shadow Siege for MW3 (Modern Warfare 3) on August 17, 2023. However, the entire event seems to have disappeared from the home screen and playlist menu. This could be possibly due to several elements of the reveal event being leaked by dataminers on social media platforms.

The Shadow Siege event was supposed to mark the start of the in-game reveal of various MW3 elements, and the event's absence from the home screen hints at a possible temporary delay. This would mean that the developer needs to make a few changes to maintain the hype and hopefully add some new content.

Let us take a closer look at the removal of the Shadow Siege MW3 event from Call of Duty Warzone 2.

Shadow Siege MW3 event temporarily removed from Warzone 2

The Shadow Siege event served as a worldwide countdown for the official Modern Warfare 3 reveal. The recent leaks that were extracted from the game files might have pushed the event backward. However, Activision might have to implement new items in the event to maintain the community’s interest in the fresh shooter.

The latest leaks presented various pointers, including details about the upcoming title and weapons. The dataminers also found out material about different editions of the game that would follow Modern Warfare 2’s trend. Similar to most multiplayer games, Modern Warfare 3 is also reportedly going to feature its own exclusive battle pass.

The Shadow Siege event will likely appear back in Warzone 2 after a while. But it is also important to note that there have been no official announcements about the MW3 reveal event from Activision or any developing studios.

The dataminers seem to have a lot of time to decipher the information locked inside the local files. This might have been a misstep on the publisher’s side as they provided the game's pre-load for more than a week. This gave the curious members of the community enough time to sift through hordes of data to find more content about MW3.

Since Activision has not addressed the leaks, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. However, the leaks might have landed closer than expected, which caused the developer to delay the MW3 reveal event.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Twitter pages of Activision and other developers for more relevant announcements. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.