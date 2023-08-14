Modern Warfare 3: Price, pre-order details and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is all set to be released on November 10 this year. Despite there being a DLC rumor, Activision has confirmed that it will be a full premium release, and the cost would remain the same as before. The upcoming title's pre-order page will also reportedly go live as soon as possible.

While we have yet to receive concrete information, the sources indicate that fans won't have to wait much. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming title's price, pre-order details, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 price revealed

Activision has confirmed that MW 3 will be priced at $70 and will be a full premium release like every year. While multiple rumors indicated that the title was cheaper than usual, the latest news clearly put a pin to that information. Here is what an Activision spokesperson said:

“As stated in numerous Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Modern Warfare III is a premium release. It will be priced accordingly at $70 USD.”

Modern Warfare 3 Standard Edition price

As stated, MW 3 standard edition/base variant will cost $70 or its equivalent regional currency. Activision is yet to reveal the information officially. However, a creator call with the franchise has solidified the price, and it will remain the same as last year.

Modern Warfare 3 Vault edition price

Call of Duty: MW 3 Vault edition can be expected to be priced around $100 since Activision is keeping the standard edition price the same as before. We are yet to receive information regarding the contents of the Vault edition, but it can be expected to add exclusive weapon blueprints, operator skins, Battle Pass XP, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 pre-order details

According to various sources, Modern Warfare 3 pre-order page is set to go live on August 17 after the worldwide reveal of the game in Warzone 2. Even some GameStop stores in the US have already started taking pre-orders for MW 3 and giving out posters as a reward.

MW 3 is tagged as an Add-On on Steam due to Call of Duty launching a new hub for every game. Even current Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have also been added as DLC, and something similar is to be expected from the forthcoming titles as well.

Call of Duty: MW3 will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).