When did Modern Warfare 2 come out?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a continuation of the 2019 Modern Warfare released in 2022. Activision claimed the upcoming title to be a "new era" for the series. From impeccable graphics to more multiplayer modes and features, the new-gen versions looked more capable than last-gen builds. It was a commercial success and broke a number of milestones, including being the fastest Call of Duty game to reach $1 billion in revenue.

Modern Warfare 2 is not a free-to-play game, you need to purchase it. After that, you can download the game on the above-mentioned platforms to enjoy it.

Modern Warfare 2: Release date, platforms, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a first-person shooter video game released by Activision on October 28, 2022, and developed by Infinity Ward. It is the nineteenth installment in the Call of Duty franchise and a sequel to the MW 2019 reboot. Players can play it on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam). MW 2 continues to support cross-platform multiplayer, powered by a new version of the IW engine.

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer introduced multiple new game modes. Knockout is a game mode in which two teams compete for a limited number of lives to grab a package. In Prisoner Rescue, an attacking team seeks to extract a hostage while the defending side prevents them by constructing defenses around the hostage. The cooperative Special Ops mode, which featured two-player objectives, was also brought back, along with a new three-player activity called Raids which was released post-launch.

On November 16, 2022, Modern Warfare 2 launched the free-to-play Battle Royale game mode Warzone 2.0, which was added with the game's first seasonal content update. Warzone 2.0 also introduced a new game mode called DMZ, an extraction game mode where teams of trios battle against each other and AI combatants. Players must extract loot while attempting to complete missions from the playable map.

MW 2 included significant design enhancements and gameplay updates to the series, including sophisticated AI systems in campaign and co-op modes, water physics, swimming mechanics, and an overhauled vehicle system. Dive to prone, mantle and ledge hang were the new gameplay features and movement techniques that were introduced, and slide canceling was removed.

Modern Warfare 2 gunsmith system (Image via Activision)

Leaning out of vehicle windows, mantling onto a vehicle top, and hijacking were all new vehicle gameplay features. The leveling and Gunsmith systems had been updated to allow players to fine-tune individual attachments to fit their playstyles. The game also featured a firing range for practice.

Modern Warfare 2 improved its multiplayer game with a weapon customization system that offered limitless possibilities. Its new focus on bigger maps with many players was a huge hit. MW 2 delivers all the entertainment you want in a Call of Duty game.