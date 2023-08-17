How to unlock M13C in Warzone 2 and MW2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is set to receive a brand new weapon called the M13C Assault Rifle. The gun was announced to be launching “in-season” during the Season 5 update and not during the launch of the patch itself. The FR Avancer and Carrack were the only weapons that were released with the seasonal update alongside the battle pass.

Warzone 2 features a list of different challenges that players can participate in and claim attractive rewards. The M13C seems to be affiliated with the grand reveal event for Modern Warfare 3 called Shadow Siege. A set of conditions need to be completed before the player base can utilize the weapon in an online lobby.

This article will highlight the best way to unlock the M13C in Warzone 2 and MW2.

Best method to unlock the M13C in Warzone 2

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter. It requires fresh weapons in the arsenal in the form of playable content. The M13C is described as a capable medium-range weapon and utilizes .300 BLK ammunition by default. It is related to the previously introduced M13B and can be used as the primary weapon or as a sniper support secondary.

Currently, the weapon is featured only in the Shadow Siege reveal event. Here is how you can unlock this gun in the battle royale and utilize it for different class setups.

Log in to the game when the Shadow Siege event begins, and by completing the event, you can unlock the M13C assault rifle in your account.

You can then head over to the weapons tab to access this gun and level it up to unlock new attachments.

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that the exact nature of the conditions required to complete the Shadow Siege event has not been revealed. The event could bring in a list of different tasks to keep the player base engaged and rise through each of them to unlock the weapon. The Shadow Siege event will provide various rewards, including an Emblem, a Calling Card, and even a Vehicle skin, among others.

The M13C would expand the Assault Rifle class further and could create a new meta. The developers could gain more data about the weapon’s performance in the online lobbies.

Fans can actively take part in the upcoming Shadow Siege event to claim the gun and also enjoy the grand Modern Warfare 3 reveal event that would take place in-game.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty website and Twitter pages for new announcements. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon guides.